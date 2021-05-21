2021 CCUG meeting week #20 summary

The following notes were taken from my audio recording and chat log of the Content Creation User Group (CCUG) meeting held on Thursday, May 20th, 2021. These meetings are chaired by Vir Linden, with dates available via the SL Public Calendar and the venue for the CCUG is the Hippotropolis camp fire.

SL Viewer

Wednesday, May 19th saw two RCs updated:

The Fernet Maintenance RC viewer updated to version 6.4.19.559726. This version includes a set of Voice updates intended to reduce the number of drop-outs experienced when using the Voice plug-in. The full details of these updates can be found in the release notes and in the LL technology blog post.

The Love Me Render 5 (LMR5) viewer updated to version 6.4.19.559046.

The rest of the official viewers in the pipelines remain as:

Release viewer: Eau de Vie Maintenance viewer, version 6.4.18.558266, dated April 23rd, promoted April 29th.

Release channel cohorts: Project UI viewer, version 6.4.19.559612, issued May 14th.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26th. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9th, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22nd, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16th, 2019.



General Viewer Notes

Both the updated Maintenance RC and LMR 5 are the front runners for promotion to de facto release status. From Vir’s comments, there appears to be a lean towards promoting the Maintenance viewer.

Whichever f the above is promoted first may see the Project UI RC viewer leapfrog the other in being the next viewer set for promotion.

LMR 6 is continuing through bug fixing work and being prepared for QA testing. It’s unlikely to appear until LMR 5 has been promoted.

The Legacy Profiles viewer is going through a further UI clean-up, and should be progressing towards either a further project viewer release or possibly an RC release in the not too distant future.

The simplified cache viewer is now being updated with suggestions for improvements submitted via Jira, and a new version should be appearing “pretty soon”.

It’s still hoped the at Apple notifications fixes will be appearing in an RC viewer in the near future as well.

Due to the volume of viewers entering the backlog awaiting release, LL is considering merging some of the upcoming RC versions in a bid to reduce the overall number that could end up in flight, and ease the pressure on the release cycle. This will depend on how suitable different RCs are for merging with one another.

ARCTan

Summary: An attempt to re-evaluate avatar rendering costs and the cost of in-world scene rendering, with the current focus on avatar rendering cost / impact, with the in-world scene rendering / LI to be tackled at some point in the future.

The UI updates for how avatar complexity information is presented to users will likely be made available as a project / RC viewer separately to any updates to the ARC calculations, so when it appears it will display values based on the current calculation formula. The updates to the formula itself will be then be implemented separately as the project progresses.

Jira Note – Reports Failing

There have been instances of reports filed via the Jira erasing the descriptive text when filed. Until the problem is resolved, the recommended workaround is to copy the descriptive text fields to a notepad app or similar, then check the report after submission. If the text is missing, the report can be edited and the information cut-and-pasted back into it.

In Brief

Account / inventory syncing between Agni (the Main grid) and Aditi (the Beta grid) remains broken, but LL are working to fix it. One aspect of the issue appears to be inventory size on Aditi accounts. As a temporary workaround, it has been suggested that those who can access the beta grid and who have very large inventories, consider deleting unwanted items from their Aditi inventory (not their main grid inventory), as this seems to improve the chances of a successful log-in.

In 2019, a viewer-side change was made to ensure individual objects in a mesh linkset upload would retain their original name (rather than all being converted to “Object” with the exception of the first object in the linkset). However, this change is still awaiting server-side support in order to work, and there is currently no ETA on inplementation.

There have been requests for additional Bakes on Mesh AUXiliary texture channels. However, there is reluctance at the Lab to do so without a substantial use case, as it would require an extensive overhaul of the Bake Service to accommodate the additional channels, which is not something LL wants to contemplate at present.

Date of next meeting: Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.