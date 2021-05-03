LeLoo’s little town in Second Life

LeLoo’s World is a place we’ve frequently visited over the years. Occupying a quarter Mainland Full region and held by LeLoo (LeLooUlf), it always offers some for the seasons as the year turns, and on May 1st, LeLoo re-opened it for spring 2021 with a trip into what might be Old Mexico.

A little Pueblo nestled in the middle of a forgotten desert patch. A place to wander as you take in the deserts beauty and simplicity. LeLoo, describing her latest quarter region design.

El Pueblito, which might be translated as “Little Town”, offers a box canyon setting in which a little corner of forgotten Mexico, a place where the horse is still an essential form of transport and Spanish-style haciendas sit alongside adobe buildings that carry within them a strong pueblo heritage.

Caught between the high walls of the canyon and sitting on the sands that have flowed in from the broader desert, is a ranch that appears to specialise in rearing horses. From the water towers and the growths of cacti, juniper and Joshua trees, it’s clear that there’s a sub-surface aquifer close to hand, helping to give life to this little corner of Somewhere.

To the south, the sand gives way to a paved market village, a wall spanning the throat of the canyon helping to keep the sand from being more widely spread across the cobbles. This market offers a range of indoor and outdoor stalls and shops waiting to tempt casual browsers who may be in search of something a little different. The presence of this little market suggests that while this may be Somewhere, it is not so far off the beaten track it cannot attract tourists.

As with all of LeLoo’s designs, this is not a place that requires heavy descriptive prose – it is a place to be explored and savoured. And again, as with LeLoo’s designs, it is one rich in details waiting to be discovered, and places to sit and appreciate the view and the comings and goings of visitors.

Most of the latter are outdoors – although if the heat and Sun get a little too much, there are some indoor spots to be found as well – such as the caravan that has managed to perch itself up on the rocks across from the main hacienda, which in turn forms the landing point for the setting and offers a refreshing glass of lemon-flavoured water for those need it.

Simple and elegant, photogenic and restful, LeLoo’s El Pueblito is another delightful location created by LeLoo.

Surl Details

El Pueblito at LeLoo’s World (St. Martin, rated Moderate)