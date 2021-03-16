Do, however, make sure you back-up all your settings safely so you can restore them after installing 6.4.13.

Again, please refer to the Firestorm 6.4.13 release notes for additional details of all changes and updates in this release.

Linden Lab Derived Updates

This release brings Firestorm up to parity with the Lab’s 6.4.12.555248 Dawa Maintenance RC, which focused on bug fixes. This viewer became the Lab’s default viewer on February 1st, 2021.

Menu Updates

Avatar Menu: Recreate LSL Bridge

If you encounter issues with the Firestorm Bridge, you can now recreate it via Avatar → Avatar Health → Recreate LSL Bridge.

Note: you must be on a script-enabled region / parcel for this to work.

World Menu: Bulk Windlight Import to EEP

With Firestorm 6.4.13, it is now possible to bulk import Windlight .XML files directly to inventory as EEP settings / assets.

Go to World → Environment → Bulk Import

Select the EEP type you’d like to use for the import process (days, skies, water).

A file selection window will open. Use this to navigate to the folder on your computer containing the corresponding Windlight .XML files.

Use SHIFT-left-click / CTRL-left-click to highlight the .XML files you wish to import and click Open at the bottom of the window.

The window will close and the import process will import the .XML files and convert them to corresponding EEP settings and assets using the original Windlight file name, placing them in the Settings folder in your inventory.

Side notes:

You must ensure you select the correct import type / .XML fly type for this to work. For example: if you click on Skies, you must import .XML static sky files. Selecting the wrong import option or the wrong file type will result in a file validation error.

Remember that the viewer already includes around 200 of the more popular Windlight .XML files already converted to EEP settings . These can be found in the Library Environments folder, and can be copied to your Settings folder (or a folder of your choice) in inventory and used from there. It may be easier to check this folder for the more popular Windlights, as you may find those you have on your computer.



World Menu: Asset Blacklist Sound Button

The Asset Blacklist floater now includes a Play Sound button. When a sound item you’re added to the list is highlighted, the button will be enabled and can be used to hear the sound in question.

Build Menu: Mesh Uploader

The Mesh Uploader now includes a new tab: Preview Settings.

Preferences Updates

Move & View: Avatar Rotation Speed

Movement → Avatar Rotation Turn Speed slider: alters the rate at which your avatar responds to turning. 0-100 as estimated percentage of the maximum turn rate. Note that high values will be snappy/jerky.

User Interface: Use Small Camera Window

With the introduction of Camera Presets, the standard camera floater was revised to include buttons for setting and using the Presets capability. However, some have found this revised floater intrusive.

When checked, Preferences → User Interface → Interface Windows → Use Small Camera Window will replace the revised camera floater with the “old” pre-Camera Preset camera floater. Unchecking the option will display the revised window floater once more.

Notes:

The revised camera floater can be resized to something approaching that of the “old” floater, for those who would like to retain the new floater but wish to reduce the amount of screen space it takes up.

If, for any reason, you revert to an earlier version of Firestorm (while available) with this option enabled, the next time you use Firestorm 6.4.13, you will have both versions of the camera floater displayed. Toggle the setting to correct.

User Interface: Time Format

Preferences → User Interface → Top Bars → Time Format: a drop-down allowing you to set the preferred time format (12 hour or 24 hour notation, etc.), as displayed in the top right corner for the viewer.

Camera / Phototools Updates

The snapshot capabilities for Firestorm 6.4.13 gets two updates for depth of field (DOF). These capabilities can be found both within the menu system and on Preferences.

Depth of Field Focus Follows Camera

Those who use the viewer’s flycam capabilities via a space Navigator or similar 3D mouse will know that when enabled, the viewer’s DOF focus will automatically follow the mouse pointer. When in third person view, however, depth of field remains locked on the point of focus when DOF was enabled.

With this option, it is now possible to have the DOF focus follow your mouse around the screen when in third-person view, just like flycamming. It can be enabled in two ways:

By Preferences → Graphics → Depth of Field tab → Enable Depth of Field → check Depth of Field Focus Follows Pointer.

Via the Phototools floater → DoF/Glow → Enable Depth of Field → check Depth of Field Focus Follows Pointer.

Depth of Field Focus Lock

New to Firestorm 6.4.13, and related to the above, is the ability to lock depth of field (DOF) on the current focus point, as defined by the position of the mouse pointer. When enabled after setting the DOF focus, the Depth of Field Focus Lock allows you to move the camera position without losing the specified focus.

DOF Focus Lock can be enabled in two ways:

Via World → Photo and Video → Depth of Field Focus Lock.

By pressing ALT-SHIFT-X.

Both Depth of Field Focus Follows Pointer and Depth of Field Focus Lock are demonstrated in the video below (via Whirly Fizzle).

Inventory Updates

Inventory Permission Filters

It is now possible to filter your inventory items by Permissions. Inventory → Filters → click to check the desired permission(s) check boxes to filter.

Object Contents Counter

The Build / Edit floater Contents tab now includes a count of the total number of items contained in an object.

Chat Improvements

Private Channel Automatic Re-Direct

How often have you felt a complete banana for typing a private hat channel command (e.g. “/8 chat command”) into an IM session only to see it show up?

Firestorm will now detect these inputs and automatically direct them to the private chat channel.

Group URL Functions

Additional options have been added when you right-click on a Group URL in chat:

Show Group Information.

Activate Group.

Join Group.

Leave Group.

Copy Group to Clipboard.

Copy SLURL to Clipboard.

RLV RLVa Updates

RLV 3.4.3 / RLVa 2.4.0.63251.

RLVa setsphere is a visual effect that’s applied to the final step of world rendering and acts on pixels that fall within its sphere of influence. See the full documentation here.

Other Updates of Note

The Cross-fade option for EEP Settings now works when using Apply Only To Myself from inventory.

The pose stand will no longer override mesh head facial animations .

. FMOD Studio: 2.01.08 (updated Windows, Linux, Mac)

KDU: v8.0.6 (Windows, Linux, Mac)

Voice Server Version: Vivox Version 4.10.0000.32327 (3.2.0002.10426 for Linux)

LibVLC Version: 2.2.8 (2.2.3 for Linux)

Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF) Dullahan: Dullahan: 1.8.0.202007261348 (Windows) Dullahan: 1.7.0.202008031101 (Mac) Dullahan: 1.8.0.202011061705 (Linux) CEF: 81.3.10+gb223419+chromium-81.0.4044.138 Chromium: 81.0.4044.138 Page of test URLs for Dullahan. With the Developer Menu enabled (CTRL-ALT-Q) press CTRL-SHIFT-Z then the Home page button.



General Observations

A fairly light update from Firestorm, but one that brings it closer to the official viewer somewhat. I’d personally have liked to see it pushed back just a little longer to see the Lab’s Jelly Dolls improvements included, given its potential for performance improvements for those on lower-end systems (and allowing for outstanding colour decisions); but c’est la vie – hopefully this will be with us in three months time.

In terms of performance, I’ve found 6.4.13 runs as well on my hardware at the same frame rates as 6.4.12, which is what I’d expect given the nature of the update. As a photographer, I like the DOF updates, and will probably be grateful for the private channel chat automatics re-direct!

As to the rest – I leave that to you!

