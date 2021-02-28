Sketches and Moods in Second Life

Sketches and Moods is the title of the latest selection of images and poems by the artist couple, Ladmilla Medier (Ladmilla) and her SL partner Eli Medier, which is offered to patrons and visitors at THE EDGE Art Gallery, which is also owned and operated by the couple.

The pieces on display are once again a mix of images and accompanying words – fifteen of the images by Ladmilla, and the remaining four by Eli. All feature poems by Eli, who has a gift for expression through the written word as well as being a talented photographer-artist. Each piece is presented as a single frame of image and words, although the two can be separated as used individually, if required – as all of the pieces are offered for sale.

Ladmilla’s images are presented in her distinctive style. Rich in colour, often presented in darker tones that further contribute to their depth, they have a dream-like quality to them that is evocative and perfectly suited to the framing of words through poetry.

The dream-like element to her work is the result of Ladmilla’s crafted post-processing of her images. This involves layering-in both colours and textures to give each piece a special emphasis that natural directs the eye on a specific aspect, from which we naturally focus out to appreciated the picture as a whole.

Eli is a gifted poet who writes mainly in unstressed blank verse. His words cast a story that both naturally shares the space it shares with its accompanying image and also stands as work of art in its own right – hence the provided ability to separate poem and image. This adds a further dimension to the exhibition: through the combination of words and art, we are effectively given two exhibitions for the price of one.

A further “complimentary / contrast” (so to speak) lies within Eli’s pieces. Three of these are presented in monochrome or soft tones at both sets them part from Ladmilla’s work, yet joins with them through this contrast, as well as through the presentation of The Message, which shares the deeper tone seen within Ladmilla’s work.

The exhibition is framed within what is, for me at least, a new and more open gallery building than seen in my last visit to the gallery (May 2020). It shares the parcel with an external display of Second Life art from Ladmilla’s personal collection, and a small garden of 3D art featuring work by Cherry Manga, Mistero Hifeng, Eupalinos Ugajin and Bryn Oh – which (please allow my own ego to do a small tap dance) is backed by a 2019 image by yours truly. And be sure to say hello to Brillo when visiting

SLurl Details

THE EDGE Art Gallery (Arcobluster, rated Moderate)