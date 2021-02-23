2021 SUG meeting week #8 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting.

Server Deployments

Tuesday, February 23rd: no deployment to the SLS Main channel.

Wednesday, February 24th: all RC channels should receive server release 556138 (or a variant thereof). This release was originally deployed to the Apples test RC channel, and contains performance optimisations and internal fixes.

SL Viewer

On Monday, February 22nd, the Simple Cache viewer updated to version 6.4.14.556088 (dated February 19th).

On Tuesday, February 23rd, the Love Me Render (LMR) 5 viewer updated to version 6.4.14.556118, February.

The rest of the current pipelines remain as:

Current release viewer: Project Jelly viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.13.555567 and dated February 5th, 2021, promoted February 17th.

Release channel cohorts: Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.12.553437, January 7th.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26th. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9th, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22nd, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16th, 2019.



In Brief

There wasn’t really a meeting, and for a special reason: as he announced earlier in February, Oz Linden, the Lab’s Vice President of Engineering, is retiring at the end of the month with Friday, February 26th marking his last day with Linden Lab.

As such, the meeting was given over to a farewell party, with around 60 people in attendance. I managed to get a few shots of the event, as shown here. For those interested, I wrote something of a look back at Oz’s time at the Lab in Oz Linden announces his forthcoming departure from Linden Lab.