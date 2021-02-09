2021 SUG meeting week #6 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting.

Server Deployments

At the time of writing,the release notes for the week had yet to be produced. However, deploys can be summarised as:

On Tuesday, February 9th, the SLS Main channel was updated to server release 555570, previously deployed to the RC channels. This update comprises: feature request BUG-230026 Extended error return for llHTTPRequest – see here for documentation – and the following fixes: BUG-228783 BUG-8265 (BUG-230131) CONTROL_ML_LBUTTON and CONTROL_LBUTTON not working when llTakeControls called in the experience_permissions event SL-14802 experience notifications are sent to frequently.

There is no deployment to the RC channels planned for Wednesday, February 10th.

The Tuesday 9th Feb deployment means that all simulators should currently be running the same version.

Rider Linden also indicated that additional micro-channels (along the lines of the Cake and Snack, etc., mini-RC channels generally used for specific testing or code and fixes) are to be created, but this work will be done outside of the normal Tuesday / Wednesday deployment time frames. These new channels are described as being need because “We want to run some controlled tests on small manageable numbers of regions at a time.”

SL Viewer

No start-of-week changes to the current list of available official viewer versions, leaving the pipelines as follows:

Current release viewer Dawa Maintenance RC Viewer, version 6.4.12.555248, dated January 25, 2021, promoted February 1st, 2021 – NEW.

Release channel cohorts: Project Jelly viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.13.555567, February 5, 2021. Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.12.553437, January 7, 2021.

Project viewers: Love Me Render (LMR) 5 project viewer, version 6.4.12.553511, issued on January 7, 2021. Simple Cache project viewer, version 6.4.11.551403, November 12. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.



In Brief

Work is continuing on trying to get the Map tile updates working, but no ETA.

Questions were (again) raised on the new Linden Research board for directors and things like Town Hall meetings. for the latest available information, see: Linden Lab’s board of directors: snippets of news). In terms of board members appearing in-world at public meetings, it is worth pointing out that the last time a board member appeared in-world was likely SL5B in 2008, when former board member gave his (in)famous keynote address

