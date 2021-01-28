One Billion Rising in Second Life 2021 announced

On Sunday, February 14th, 2021, many in Second Life will join activists, writers, thinkers, celebrities, and people across the world for the annual One Billion Rising (OBR) event to raise awareness of the plight of the more than one billion women and girls (roughly 1 in every 3) who will face physical and psychological abuse and rape as a part of their daily lives.

By bringing people together and raising greater awareness of this situation, OBR aims to bring about a fundamental change in the ways in which vulnerable and defenceless women and girls are treated.

Every February, we rise – in countries across the world – to show our local communities and the world what one billion looks like and shine a light on the rampant impunity and injustice that survivors most often face. We rise through dance to express joy and community and celebrate the fact that we have not been defeated by this violence. We rise to show we are determined to create a new kind of consciousness – one where violence will be resisted until it is unthinkable. – from the OBR in SL 2021 announcement

One Billion Rising in Second Life 2021 will once again feature multiple regions focused on a central stage where 24 hours of continuous music from DJs and live performers will be provided, starting at midnight (00:00 SLT) on the 13th/14th February. Surrounding this will be art installations, informational exhibits, and more, with activities within them also scheduled throughout the 24 hours of the event to encourage attendance from as many times zones around the globe as possible, while all of the regions will be rated General to allow all residents an opportunity to participate.

This year, One Billion Rising in Second Life is adopting the global event’s theme: Rising Gardens, a theme designed to bring together the intersectional issues of poverty, the environment, economic violence and other factors such as climate change and environmental plunder can both cause and sustain the continuing violence towards women and girls (including cisgender, transgender, and those who hold fluid identities that are subject to gender based violence).

Rising Gardens, Rising for Climate Justice and Mother Earth is a call for justice against the aggressive greed and global exploitation of nature and people. It is a call to restore dignity, integrity and respect towards Mother Earth and to all people of the world, particularly women and girls, who have been equally violated by policies and programs that cause environmental degradation. – One Billion Rising in SL

Event Support, Sponsorship and Press Applications

Applications are now being taken from those wishing to support OBR in SL 2021 as staff, or would like to help spread the word through blogs, etc., with further details on both via the following links:

Those interested sponsoring the event should contact Kess Crystal in-world, while for general information and updates, please visit the OBR in SL website.

Note: The objective of One Billion Rising is to raise awareness, not to raise funds; however, information about real-world organisations providing assistance and support to women facing violence, prejudice, etc., will be available for those wishing to donate.