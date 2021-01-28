Burn2 Unplugged – January 28th, 2021

Posted on by Inara Pey
Burn2 Unplugged stage

Taking place on Thursday, January 28th, as a one-day event is Burn2 Unplugged, a music fund-raiser for Burn2 in Second Life. The event will feature acoustic performers, with performances running for 10 hours, from 11:00 SLT to 21:00 SLT. A special stage has been set-up at Burning Man  – Deep Hole, with number camps and installations surrounding it that are all available for people to tour and visit, as well as listening to the music and joining with the dancing.

At the time of writing, the event’s line-up and schedule is as follows (all times SLT):

  • 11:00: Wolfie Starfire
  • 12:00 noon: Kitzie Lane
  • 13:00: Suzen Juel
  • 14:00: Zorch Boomhauer
  • 15:00: Gypsy Dhura
  • 16:00: Reno Jones
  • 17:00: Thunderfoot
  • 18:00: Fly Kugin
  • 19:00: Twostep Spiritweaver
  • 20:00: Grace Loudon

So, why not hop along and enjoy the music and help support Burn2?

About Burn2

Burn2 is an extension of the Burning Man festival and community into the world of Second Life. It is an officially sanctioned Burning Man regional event, and the only virtual world event out of more than 100 real world Regional groups and the only regional event allowed to burn the man.

The Burn2 Team operates events year around, culminating in an annual major festival of community, art and fire in the fall – a virtual echo of Burning Man itself.

Published by Inara Pey

Eclectic virtual world blogger with a focus on Second Life, VR, virtual environments and technology.

