2021 SUG meeting week #4 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting.
Server Deployments
At the time of writing,the release notes for the week had yet to be produced. However, Rider Linden described the RC release planned for the week thus:
So, this week we are rolling to all of the RC channels tomorrow. The main feature we added is the extended error reporting.There is also some extended handling when origin servers return 5XX errors to a script that should reduce some load on the simulator.
– Rider Linden
SL Viewer
The Dawa Maintenance RC viewer updates to version 6.4.12.555248 on Monday, January 25th. The rest of the official viewer pipelines remain as:
- Current release viewer version 6.4.11.551711, formerly Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer promoted on November 12 – No Change.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Dawa Maintenance RC Viewer, version 6.4.12.555248, January 25, 2021.Project Jelly viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.12.553798, January 7, 2021.
- Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.12.553437, January 7, 2021.
- Project viewers:
- Love Me Render (LMR) 5 project viewer, version 6.4.12.553511, issued on January 7, 2021.
- Simple Cache project viewer, version 6.4.11.551403, November 12.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
Group Notices
- BUG-229936 “Group Notices not expiring after 14 days”: this is a known issue for the Lab, which in the words of Mazidox Linden means: “We’re troubleshooting [it]. By which I mean we’re finding the root of the trouble, and shooting it.”
- BUG-230116 “Sorting group notices by date disconnects the viewer”: this is a new issue, but one that is potentially causing some serious issues for those who attempt to carry out such searches (which Firestorm apparently does by default).
- BUG-229075 “VWR-4137 / SL-13093 Missed opportunity to fix group notice date sorting” has now been accepted.
- Beq Janus has been carrying out an extensive investigation into Group notice issues, the short form of which is that notice culling needs to be re-enabled (which the Lab to do “soon”) lest a lot of people start being impacted with failures in handling group notices, and she also have code contributions she may be submitting to the Lab to assist with group notice issues.