Linden Lab gives cloud migration & acquisition update

On Tuesday, January 5th, Linden Lab provided a short update on the cloud migration work and on the current situation regarding the company’s acquisition.

The physical move to AWS services was completed at the end of 2020, and the blog post expands on some tweets made by April and Soft Linden over the Christmas period.

In her December 23rd tweet, April Linden confirmed that the last of the Lab’s services had been migrated to AWS services, and that the remaining systems within the Lab’s (now former) co-location facility in Arizona had been powered off.

In discussing the fate of the data held on the old hardware in late 2020, Oz Linden had indicated that Linden Lab had arranged for all of the hard drives from the co-location facility would be shredded – and on December 31st, 2020, Soft Linden tweeted that the work had been completed by a professional data destruction company, with a total of 10,588 hard drives and solid state drives that had been contained within the Lab’s old hardware had indeed been shredded.

The January 5th blog post builds on both of these tweets by providing a photograph of the cleared-out cage at the Lab’s former co-location facility, and a short video of drives being shredded, both of which I’ve included here.

Acquisition in Regulatory Review

Turning to the July announcement that an agreement in principle had been reached with an investment group led by Randy Waterfield and Brad Oberwager to acquire Linden Research Inc., (as Linden Lab is formally known), the blog post appears to indicate the process has now reached the point where it is being reviewed by the necessary US authorities, particularly in regard to LL’s wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilia Inc:

Another noteworthy development for the new year is that Linden Lab has new owners! As announced in mid-2020, an investment group led by Randy Waterfield and Brad Oberwager signed an agreement to acquire the company subject to regulatory approval by financial regulators in the U.S. related to Tilia Inc.’s status as a licensed money transmitter as well as other customary closing conditions.

Once this has been completed, and as the blog notes, the deal will be ready to move on to the the remaining stages of acquisition, allowing the deal to be closed. This latter point means that it is still likely to be at least another couple of months before anything definitive is heard on the matter of the acquisition – but it does show that things are moving forward.

Read the official blog post for more.

