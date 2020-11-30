Of girls, princes, and the life of a Christmas ghost

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library. As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Monday, November 30th, 19:00: The Curious World of Calpurnia Tate

As Calpurnia Virginia Tate, aka Callie Vee, turns 13 in 1900, she revels in studying science with her cantankerous grandfather, with whom she co-discovered a new plant species in The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate. But a life of science doesn’t seem to be in her future: although her family is rich and her six brothers can pursue their educations and follow their dreams, Callie can’t.

Destined from her unfortunate birth as a female for life as a Texas debutante and wealthy matron, she’s furious as she feels the doors of the gilded cage closing in on her in a world where the fact that she’s smarter and harder-working than her brothers doesn’t matter a bit.

As she tries to keep her tender-hearted brother Travis, who keeps bringing home strays. And Callie has her hands full keeping the wild animals – her brother included – away from her mother’s critical eye. Whether it’s wrangling a rogue armadillo or stray dog, a guileless younger brother or standoffish cousin, the trials and tribulations of Callie Vee will have readers laughing and crying and cheering for this most endearing heroine.

With Caledonia Skytower.

Tuesday, December 1st

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym, Live in the Glen

Music, poetry, and stories in a popular weekly session at Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: Nine Princes in Amber

Carl Corey wakes in a medical clinic, with little to no knowledge of who he is or how he got there. Fearing he is being over-medicated and kept against his wishes, he overpowers staff and discovers his stay is being paid for by his sister, one Evelyn Flaumel, whose address is on the hospital’s records.

Fleeing the clinic, he makes his way to his sister’s home. Here, with the aid of a pack of tarot cards and a confession from his sister, he learns that his name is actually Corwin (and she is Flora), and they are two of 14 siblings – nine male and five female.

One of those brothers, Random, arrives, pursued by strange, vicious creatures, that force Corwin to join him into fighting them to the death. During the battle, Corwin makes another discovery – he has super-human strength.

After the fight, Random reveals more truths to Corwin – notably that he and his siblings are of royal descent from a planet called Amber, a parallel world to Earth from which he has been cast into exile.

Random reveals that their father, king Oberon, has vanished, and the throne is therefore open, and persuades Corwin in a quest to claim it. However, to do so, they must travel through the realms of Corwin’s brothers and sisters in order to reach Amber, and the journey reveals to Corwin his family’s ruthless and Machiavellian nature – a nature he shares -, and that the path to the throne is a route of force and betrayal.

Join Corwyn Allen as he reads the first volume in Roger Zelazny’s Chronicles of Amber series.

Wednesday, December 2nd 19:00: Jacob T. Marley Pt 1

Marley was dead, to begin with. There is no doubt whatever about that. The register of his burial was signed by the clergyman, the clerk, the undertaker, and the chief mourner. Scrooge signed it …



These are the words that open what is arguably Charles Dickens’ most recognised work, world-wide, the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his journey from miser to redemption.

But who was Jacob Marley?

In A Christmas Carol, we know a small amount about him: his was Scrooge’s business partner who died some seven years prior to the events of A Christmas Carol, and he was apparently every bit as miserly, given his post-death doom of having to wander the Earth entwined by heavy chains and money boxes forged as a result of his greed, and he was allowed to appear to Scrooge to warn him of his forthcoming nocturnal visitors, has been doomed to wander the Earth.

Through this tale, R. William Bennett offers a new twist on Dickens’ popular tale, delving into Marley’s life and his relationship with Scrooge, examining the two men and why their time together resulted in Marley’s after-death cursed wanderings, but which ultimately offered Scrooge a chance for redemption.

With Shandon Loring.

Thursday, December 3rd

19:00: Jacob T. Marley Pt 2

With Shandon Loring. Also in Kitely! Find teleport from the main Seanchai World grid.kitely.com:8002:SEANCHAI.

21:00: Seanchai Late Night

Finn Zeddmore presents contemporary sci-fi and fantasy from such on-line sources as Light Speed, Escape Pod, and Clarkesworld magazines.

Friday, December 4th: The Dickens Project 2020 Edition Opens

I’ll be previewing this year’s event later in the week.