Kody Meyers at Raging Graphix in Second Life

Kody Meyers is a Second Life photographer who genuinelyneeds no introduction; his landscape and avatar studies are among the most recognisable at exhibitions across the grid. Nevertheless, it is always a pleasure to witness them on display, and just such an opportunity to do so can be found at Raging Bellls Raging Graphix Gallery.

Having opened in July 11th, the exhibition will run through the next 4 weeks, and presents some 20 pieces of Kody’s work which fully and richly demonstrate the broad approach he takes to his art.

Each picture depicts a story or is a reminder of an experience one can reflect upon when admiring it. As a perfectionist, I take the time necessary to capture the picture, experimenting with different angles, framings and windlights, until the perfect shot is created — the one that comes alive.

– Kody Meyers describing his work

The stories are brought to life not just through Kody’s technical approach to his work, but also through his eye for post-processing. In this, as he notes, he uses a variety of programmes and approaches that allow him to fully tell the story he finds within each image.

To try to describe the pictures in the selection offered in this exhibition would be a waste; each is a genuine work of art that deserves to be seen first-hand, and its story properly allowed to unfold as one witnesses both the complete picture and all of the many details Kody has captured within it and that stand as chapters – or at least lines – within the story.

So rather than me attempt to offer descriptions, do take the time to go as see for yourself – particularly if by some chance you’ve not previously seen Kody’s work. You won’t be disappointed.

SLurl Details

Raging Graphix Gallery (Heatherwood, rated Moderate)