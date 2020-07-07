Rock Your Rack 2020: blogger & entertainment registrations

Rock Your Rack, the annual fund-raiser organised by Models Giving Back (MGB) in aid of the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), will again take place between Saturday, October 3rd and Sunday, October 18th, 2020, inclusive.

Officially endorsed by the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Rock your Rack celebrates its eighth year of fund-raising in Second Life. Each year it brings together music, art and entertainment into a 14-day event that both raises for for, and awareness of the work carried out by, the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Activities at the event include designer booths, fashion shows, entertainment, an art show, and auctions and hunts.

I’ve previously covered applications for creators / designers (see: Rock Your Rack 2020: theme and designer registrations) – which I’ll just noted are open through the end of July 2020.

In the meantime, on Tuesday, July 7th, the organiser put out a call for bloggers interested in covering the event. However, those applying should take the time to read the blogging requirements ahead of any application, because as the organisers note:

Rock Your Rack is a little different event than your typical fashion event. Therefore, the expectations for bloggers is a little bit different than most events. We expect our bloggers to help get the word out for our musical events, press releases and other things which will not require you to style or set up a shot etc. So please understand this when you see the number of posts we are expecting. It may seems like a lot for a two week event, but some of the posts are given to you and all you have to do is post it as is. Be sure to read all of the information before you blog for our event. Those that are accepted and do not post the early press releases will be dropped before the blogger list is given to the designers to send items out.

Once read and understood, the application from can be found by clicking on the link at the top of the blogger requirements page.

Entertainment Registrations

Registrations are also open for live entertainers and DJs wishing to participate in the Rock Your Rack 2020 entertainment activities.

Those interested in participating should follow the links below:

Note that applications for both also close at the end of July 2020 – so if you’re interested, be sure to hop over to the Rock Your Rack website sooner rather than later.

About Rock Your Rack and Models Giving Back

Rock Your Rack is the annual fund-raiser started in October of 2012 by Jamee Sandalwood and the team at Models Giving Back. MGB is the grid leader in trusted charity events. Jamee takes care of everything from Designers, to bloggers, to musicians, to models. This way any confusion is avoided and no one has to wait to check with anyone else before things are getting done. Rock Your Rack provides full transparency: all of the event’s documentation from screenshot totals, to Lindex transactions, to donation receipts account for every penny that was earned and donated all being posted to the Rock Your Rack website. The event has also, in previous years, obtained formal approval from the NBCF – see the 2018 approval letter for 2018 as an example.

Models Giving Back is the professional team of elite models in Second Life who have dedicated themselves to supporting the efforts of verified RL charities. This team of models gives tirelessly to the events we are involved with always giving of their time and talents to promote those designers involved in our events. For more information on Models Giving Back an how you can become a part of the team, visit the Models Giving Back Facebook Page for information about casting dates and times.

