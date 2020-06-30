A Music Festival in the square for RFL of SL in Second Life

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jacksonville Friends present a 4-hour live music event to benefit the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life of Second Life.

Music In The Square will present the music talents of Savannah Rain, Hogan Baily, Turner Harbrough and Maximillion Kleene in a casual event at which attendees are invited to donate to RFL of SL through the kiosks around the open-area dance space that has been built over Jacksonville Island.

Starting from 15:00 SLT, the line up for the event is as follows (all times SLT):

15:00: Turner Harbrough

Turner Harbrough sings a wide and eclectic variety of music from smooth jazz to danceable pop and country. His range covers everything from Michael Buble to Johnny Cash to Bare Naked Ladies. Join this amazingly talented and versatile singer for an hour of great energy, witty banter, and amazing music!

16:00: Maximillion Kleene

Maximillion Kleene, recipient of 11 Avi Choice Awards over four years (2012-16) in multiple categories, including Favourite Male Performer, has been amazing his audiences since 2007. His dynamic musical ranges across CCR to Foo Fighters; to Train to Jason Mraz. Streaming from Niagara Falls, Canada, Max provides his fans with an hour of musical magic and brings a vast repertoire of quirky, classic, and current covers.

17:00: Hogan Baily

Hogan has been singing and performing since before the age of 14. He brings to Second Life many years of real-life experience and a very long and varied song list. His love for music and dedication to his fans shine through every note he sings, and he truly enjoys performing and if he can make someone smile through his talent, he feels there is no greater joy.

18:00: Savannah Rain

Savannah has been singing since she was three years old and was smitten by the applause and reactions of the audience as she sang. Since discovering live music in Second life three years ago, she has been hooked, and tries through her music to make you laugh, make you feel, and bring everyone together. Savannah loves and sings all kinds of music from Patsy Cline to Collective Soul.

Its a great line-up of four of the very best musicians in Second Life tonight. So just come on out and enjoy and lets raise some Lindens for Relay for Life!

– Event co-organiser, Jackson Trig

The dress code is summer casual, so if you’re free, why follow Jackson’s suggestion and hop along and join the dancing and the fun!

SLurl Details

Music in the Square (Jacksonville Island, rated Moderate)