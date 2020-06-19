SL17B the artists and the art

Second Life’s 17th anniversary celebrations officially opened on Friday, June 19th – although members of the Second Life Birthday in-world group have been able to access the celebratory regions since June 18th. Those looking for a general guide to the region and facilities can do so by following my Pocket guide to the celebrations, which covers some of the major activities and includes links to all the core locations within the celebratory regions and to the SL17B Shop & Hop event that also opens on June 19th.

The seven regions devoted showcasing exhibitor builds are packed with installations that reflect the breadth of creativity and activities available in-world. However, for this article, I’m focusing on some of the art installations that are now available for your enjoyment and appreciation.

Astonish

Ethereal II “Where Will You Go?” by Pixels Sideways

A tiered installation offering a touch of the surreal. At ground level sits a display that offers what might be a commentary on the physical / social distancing forced on us by the SAR-CoV-2 pandemic: a series of sculptures asking people to indicate what they would like to do: just click to register your interest.

The second element of the installation is overhead, reached by three teleport spheres. Forming a globe of the world, it allows those using the teleport spheres to walk around the world, again perhaps in a comment on our current and necessary inability to travel freely – and a reminder that once the threat of the virus has properly receded / been countered, we’ll once again have that luxury. It also, perhaps reflects the fact that as a virtual world, Second Life brings us together.

A further teleport leads to an underground “surrealist gallery”. This offers numerous poses that can be found by exploring with your mouse pointer to locate them or via CTRL-ALT-T to highlight them or clicking on the Polaroid images on the floor of the platform.

Direct teleport.

G.O.D by Moki Yuitza

G.O.D. – Galaxies of Dreams – is a digital installation challenging visitors to consider the things they might dream about if they were a god. In describing it, Moki notes:

Nothing more appropriate in the context of a metaverse like Second Life is, which in its conception is a perfect metaphor of a Universe. A reality built as a result of different dreams, but combined by the same universal order, the creator’s thought itself, where they magically find logic and harmony. In this universe, eternally balanced between order and chaos, the single creations represent the wish of declare the dreamer’s existence, itself in everlasting memory of the thousands flights of Icarus.

Direct teleport.

Captivate

Alchemelic Adventure by d-oo-b – jump on a robot with a couple of friends and take a ride around the installation and pick an Alchemelic tune from the jukebox.

Electrify

Conversation With a Stranger by FionaFei

An interactive exhibition in which visitors are encouraged to consider how lack of empathy for others can divide us. Visitors are invited to sit on a chair facing one of the multiple seated characters as if in conversation. Words on the floor and floating around the figures force us to reflect on the life of the seated figure before them prior to attempting to judge them.

In this way, we’re given pause to further reflect on the fact that in the physical world, judging someone purely on their physical appearance / situation can so easily mean we miss the opportunity to connect with someone who may share similar interests, values or background to us.

Direct Teleport.

Further Installations Electrify

The Dirty Grind IAC and Radio Grind – visit their installation and learn more about this arts and performance community in Second Life, find out about the groups members and their ground-breaking field trip group and grab your gifts.

Join me in my dream. by Vincent Priesley – a novel examination of our voyage through second life as eyes looking at computer screens.

Ciottolina Xue – Second Life is a ship: a celebration of the many journeys Second Life allows us to take.

Incredible

Burn2, The Journey Home: the trek to Burning Man in Nevada can be long, but here in SL at Burn2, the journey is a lot easier. Rez a car and take a ride to the “playa” for supplies at the top, and then get a ride back down!

John Huntsman: a personal installation.

United Artists of SL: UASL is an art group that supports all artists and art venues of SL.

Tempest Rosca: a personal installation.

Pizzazz

Sparkle

If You Have a Sense of Distance by Kerupa Flow

An installation guaranteed to challenge your perspective! Rich in detail, it comprises numerous elements that will cause you to consider your cognitive abilities. Is the picture of a girl really what it appears to be? Why do floor tiles bend and sway when the lines between them all move at a constant speed? How can a floor be flat when it appears to roll like waves?

An engaging installation that fascinates at every turn, perhaps best experienced with your viewer set to midnight.

Direct teleport.

Further Installations Sparkle

Stunning

Phoenix Artists Collaboration

The Phoenix Artists Collaboration is a community of artists and their patrons working together to promote artistic expression and creativity through and in Second Life. For SL17B more than 30 artists in the group have each provided an image within the “PAC Motel” gallery. Some celebrate the SL17B theme, others provide a glimpse of the artist’s talents, all are eye-catching and engaging.

Drop into the gallery, enjoy the art – discover the artists by touching the images and viewing their biographies – and learn about PAC itself.

Direct Teleport.

Further Installations at Stunning