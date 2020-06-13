2020 SL project updates week #24: TPVD summary

The following notes are taken from the TPV Developer meeting held on Friday, June 12th, 2020. These meetings are generally held every other week, unless otherwise noted in any given summary. The embedded video is provided to Pantera – my thanks to her for recording and providing it. Time stamps are included with the notes will only the video at the point(s) where a specific topic is discussed.
This was another short meeting!
SL Viewer News
- The CEF Update RC viewer updated to version 6.4.3.543157 on June 11th.
The remainder of the official views currently in progress are as follows:
- Current Release viewer version 6.4.3.542964, dated May 29th, promoted June 2nd, formerly the FMOD Studio RC viewer – No Change.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Tools Update RC viewer, version 6.4.4.543148, June 5 – this viewer is built using VS 2017 / a recent version of Xcode, and Boost.Fiber. It contains no user-facing changes.
- Love Me Render RC viewer, version 6.4.4.543142, June 3.
- Project viewers:
- Mesh uploader project viewer, version 6.4.3.542535, June 3.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
General Viewer Notes
- The Love Me Render (LMR) viewer is the next in line to be promoted. This may include a number of high-priority EEP fixes as well, which means the promotion is currently being held until these fixes can be merged into the viewer.
- These EEP fixes do not appear to include BUG-225784 “[EEP] BUG-225446 regression – HUDs are again affected by environment setting” is also awaiting the Lab.
- It’s currently not clear what viewer is liable to be promoted after LMR.
- A further Maintenance RC is in preparation.
- Both the Mesh uploader and Copy / Paste project viewers may be in a position to be promoted to RC status in their next updates.
- The Legacy Profile project viewer still awaits a back-end web change.
In Brief
- [11:49-20:42], including text chat] A further bug on the EEP list is BUG-226772 “[EEP] Full bright objects are not affected by fog”.
- This was an issue common to the official viewer pre-EEP although Firestorm had a fix that is regressed by EEP.
- As an alternative to a rendering fix, a request has been made to implements a viewer-side option to disable full bright should a user encounter the issue. No statement from LL on implementing this idea – or not.