2020 viewer release summaries week #22

Updates for the week ending Sunday, May 31st
This summary is generally published every Monday, and is a list of SL viewer / client releases (official and TPV) made during the previous week. When reading it, please note:
- It is based on my Current Viewer Releases Page, a list of all Second Life viewers and clients that are in popular use (and of which I am aware), and which are recognised as adhering to the TPV Policy. This page includes comprehensive links to download pages, blog notes, release notes, etc., as well as links to any / all reviews of specific viewers / clients made within this blog.
- By its nature, this summary presented here will always be in arrears, please refer to the Current Viewer Release Page for more up-to-date information.
- Note that for purposes of length, TPV test viewers, preview / beta viewers / nightly builds are generally not recorded in these summaries.
Official LL Viewers
- Current Release viewer version 6.4.2.541639, dated May 11th, promoted May 19th, formerly the Camera Presets RC viewer – No Change.
- Release channel cohorts:
- FMOD Studio RC viewer updated to version 6.4.3.542964 on May 29th.
- CEF RC viewer, version 6.4.3.542757, issued May 27th.
- Project viewers:
- No updates.
Third-party Viewers
V6-style
- Firestorm updated to version 6.3.9.58205 on May 28th – release notes – my overview.
- Kokua updated to version 6.4.2.45599 (no RLV) 6.4.2.48382 (RLV variants) on May 27th – release notes.
V1-style
- Cool VL viewer stable branch updated to 1.26.24.20 and Experimental branch to 1.27.0, both on May 30th – release notes.
Mobile / Other Clients
- No updates.