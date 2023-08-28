Art and exploration at Sinful Retreat in Second Life

It’s been a fair while since I last visited Sinful Retreat – nigh-on two years, in fact; and a lot has changed in that time. As such, a re-visit was well and truly overdue, as a flick through the Destination Guide reminded me.

For the longest time, Sinful Retreat was the home of the Janus galleries, a place defined by art both indoors and out, set within a landscape intended to both support and emphasise the art on display, and to present a unique environment that encouraged exploration and discovery. This latter point remains true with the current iteration of the region, as does the unique landscaping, with half of the region raised as a man-made plateau sitting atop and extending outwards from a huge mesa.

However, where the former plateau sat as home to the main Janus galleries and an art street, this one is home to the Janus Manor, and expansive 3-storey building utilising DRD’s Scarlett Hotel. Whilst suggestive of a private home, the Manor is in fact a gallery, and home to an exhibition of art collected over the years by region holders Chuck Clip and his SL partner (and physical world wife) Jewell (FallenAurora Jewell), a collection covering both 2D and 3D pieces.

The collection is richly diverse, demonstrating but Chuck and Jewell’s support of artistic expression in Second Life and the richness and diversity of said art. Within the building, pieces can be found along the hallways, within the alcoves and individual rooms, with each area or room representing a particular artist. Thus, in exploring the Manor one will find art by Layachi Ihnen, JudiLynn India, Xia Chieng, Kayly Iali, Asperix Asp, LashVV, Perpetua1010, paula31atnight, Traci Ultsch, Sheba Blitz, Milly Sharple, and many more. They cover both original paintings and digital pieces produced in the physical world and imported into SL, and pieces produced directly within the platform.

Also to be found within the Manor house are 3D pieces which combine with those outside to celebrate artists such as Bryn Oh, London Junkers, CioTToLiNa Xue, nessuno Myoo, Meilo Minotaur and Livio Korobase, with some of the pieces offering a natural flow between the main house and the neighbouring ballroom, where further 2D and 3D art is to be found. In all, I understand around some 70 artists from across SL are represented, making this one of the most diverse and engaging public collections on display in-world, which it turn makes Janus Manor well worth a visit by anyone with any degree of interest in art in Second Life.

Nor does it end there, as the region comprises multiple locations offer to visitors to explore. The first, and perhaps most obvious in terms of the setting’s main landing point, of these is likely to be the Memorial Garden. Sitting at the top of another rocky plateau – this one rising out of waters in the north-east of the region, the Gardens present a place where those who have lost someone known to them either in-world or in the physical world can have a candle lit in remembrance, and perhaps even a memorial raised to them. Beautifully landscaped, the gardens also offer abroad stairway down to a broad, deep ledge under them – a pace for meditation, tai chi or even gentle conversation among friends.

Sitting at the western end of the platform on which Janus Manor is located is an open-air elevator. It offers the way down to where both the Secret Garden and Studio Chuck can be found. The former is a formal garden sitting behind railing-topped walls, and through which a footpath winds its way, leading visitor past flowers and over water.

In addition, the garden is home to a further collection of 3D art featuring pieces by ArtemisGreece (another of my favourite artists in SL) and Phenix Rexen. Studio Chuck, meanwhile, sits as a home to Chuck Clip’s own art, both 2D and 3D. Beautifully expressive, often wrapped in meaning and metaphor, Chuck’s work is always a pleasure to view, and the Studio is a perfect / minimalist environment in which to appreciate it.

A raised walkway passes over the water at base of the Manor’s plateau from the gardens to reach the land under the platform. Sitting within the shadows here is another little retreat, set within the shadows of the platform overhead and home to a little secret (albeit pointed to by a little gathering of signs), and which may be worth a little exploration – although some additional lighting might be required. For those who prefer, the Secret Garden also connects to a woodland area, beyond which a little horse riding can be found, as can a number of private rental units looking out of the sea – so do be careful and avoid trespass beyond the hedgerows marking them.

For those who prefer an easier means of exploration, the setting does include a teleport system in the form of a directory of destinations. This provides direct access not only to the major locations around the setting, but also those within Janus Manor itself.

A genuinely engaging visit for art lovers and explorers alike.

