Dropping into Sonder in Second Life

Located within the lake district of Heterocera, and folded into the Lake District Association, Sonder is a community-focused location mixing public spaces and private residences within a beautifully natural environment designed by Emm Vintner (Emm Evergarden of The Nature Collective fame) and Teagan Lefevre (of Le’eaf & Co fame), who have together with Teagan’s SL partner Cayleigh, taken over the management of the Lake District Association (LDA).

The LDA is a widespread community, encompassing multiple locations across Heterocera, with Sonder being the latest addition / development, as an information card available from a kiosk located close to the landing point explains:

The Lake District Association was originally founded by Lorenzo (wizardoznerol) and Kathena Mavendorf. Its members are owners and patrons of the lakes and waterways of Southwest Heterocera (or Atoll Continent). We are interested in the natural beauty and preservation of this unique area in Second Life. The Lake District area spans from Tethea and Or to the northwest, through Sesia, Andraca, Pruni, Enyo, Laothoe, Hector and Notata in the East and Gunda – which is our newest location. – from the introduction to Lake District Association

Set back from the Atoll Road, Sonder’s Landing point delivers visitors within the paved square of a small town or village, a place split between elevations and presenting a mixture of shops, homes and buildings of mixed styles and materials which speak to a good degree of age and growth. At the lowest extent sits a large body of water marked by a fish market (I hate to use the term “seafood”, despite the sign, given the fact the water is landlocked, so fresh goods are liable to be well, freshwater in nature unless trucked in 🙂 ), a boat repair boat and the opportunity for fishing.

Above the lake, the main square offers the aforementioned kiosk for information on the LDA together with an experience-based teleport system providing access to points of interest and a bicycle rezzer for those who fancy a wheeled ride around the setting. Chief among the teleport destinations is the local micro brewery, located on the upper level of the village, a rentals board located just outside its sign-lit entrance.

The Lake District is home to communities, cafes, retreat centres, parks, trailer parks, swimming and boating areas, a launch into Linden ocean, dance club, soon to have church, and a bowling alley. So much is happening and constantly being added. The Lake District is a bustling place with a real heartbeat for SL living and play – from the introduction to Lake District Association

One of the rental properties is also located on the upper terrace of the village, taking the form of an apartment block, so be sure to note the Private Residence sign to avoid trespass – similar signs mark the rental cottages in the open land beyond the village as well. This can be reached via dirt track passing an arch, stone steps running down to a path and trail running alongside the stream that passes through the landscape from the townside lake.

The track runs past a barn when a horse can be obtained by those wishing to ride around the setting – and beyond, if they so wish – stay mounted and us the map and it is possible to reach over nearby LDA locations.

Running westward, the trail runs past the local windmill-tuned-pub – with its cafés, pub and brewery, Sonder offers a richness of choice for those seeking a beverage or two! – leading the way past the rental cottages to a communal barbecue terrace and game area. When following it, do keep an eye out for the beehives.

We are a relatively new group, founded at the beginning of April 2023. We want to see this area become a destination and a wonderful place to live, work and play. We appreciate and celebrate the unique beauty of the landscape of our area and are working to preserve and better the regions we live in. – from the introduction to Lake District Association

Needless to say, given the partnership of Teagan and Emm, Sonder is a highly photogenic destination, one offer numerous things to do or see, and with room enough for those who wish to simply pass the time.

SLurl Details

Sonder (Gunda, rated Moderate)