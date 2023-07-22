An enchanted library at the foot of a rabbit hole in Second Life

Lewis Carroll’s creation, Alice, and her adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, are a popular inspiration for Second Life creators and region designers. I’ve covered numerous Alice-inspired builds within these pages; some of which focus on the stories as a whole, others of which take specific elements of the stories to offer something of interest / fun for Second Life residents to explore.

With The Enchanted Library, Kaneha (Kaneha Atheria) uses Alice’s trip down the the rabbit hole – a trip which first appeared within the manuscript Alice’s Adventures Under Ground before being expanded into the published Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland – as the leaping off point for the exploration of the magic of books and stories, with a focus on not a single tale, but 16 books hidden within her 4096 sq metre setting.

The adventure begins by following the White Rabbit literally down his hole to arrive a very particular wonderland. Further references to Carroll’s stories can be foot at the hole and along the path leading to a twilight garden. Here, scattered among the trees, flowers and ruins are numerous places to sit – and one to dance – all gathered under a skydome of stars.

Meandering between the various locations is a path of stepping stones. This switchbacks its way to where a large draughts board forms a waiting dancefloor, overlooked by the remnants of the chapel. Along the way are clues to the 16 stories and books – I’m not going to list them all here; the fun is in discovering them, and some might be a little more obvious than others, depending on your point of view.

That said, there are hints that a girl will go to the ball, that a Modern Prometheus may not be quite a monster or that whilst also being undead can suck or that winter might well be coming. There’s also at least one direct reference to a specific young wizard sitting within the broader pointers towards the world of magical tales, whilst a table apparently set for an afternoon cup of tea reminds us that poison was a favourite form of murder for a certain writer of mysteries – although this might also be a reference to wider forms of writing, such as plays.

This latter point might be further indicated by the presence of an advice booth which brings to mind the one oft visited by a little boy who doesn’t have the greatest amount of luck when it comes to baseball (or with footballs – although that’s largely down to the little girl sitting behind the booth). Also awaiting discovery are interactive elements; not just the dance machine or places to lie or sit, but givers allowing visitors to enjoy a touch of poetry, adding another twist of interest for visitors.

Small but making good use of the available space, The Enchanted Library offers visitors an warm and engaging visit.

SLurl Details

The Enchanted Library (Yia Yuto, rated Moderate)