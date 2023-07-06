July 2023 SL Web User Group (WUG) meeting summary

The following notes cover the key points from the Web User Group (WUG) meeting, held on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023.
WUG meetings:
- Are held in-world, generally on the first Wednesday of the month – see the SL public calendar.
- Cover Second Life front-end web properties (Marketplace, secondlife.com, the sign-up pages, the Lab’s corporate pages, etc.).
- They are not intended for the discussion of Governance issues, land fees / issues, content creation & tools, viewer or simulator development / projects. Please refer to the SL calendar for information on available meetings for these topics.
A video of the meeting, courtesy of Pantera, can be found embedded at the end of this article (my thanks to her as always!), and subject timestamps to the relevant points in the video are provided. Again, the following is a summary of key topics / discussions, not a full transcript of everything mentioned.
This was not the “usual” for of meeting – little was said by way of web updates, etc., which have occurred since the last meeting and no updates on upcoming projects.
In Brief
- A general discussion on how Flickr is used in relation to the Marketplace: creators using it to promote new products and / or encourage interest in their brands / as an alternative to using in-world Groups, etc., through photo competitions, giveaways, etc; fashion bloggers using it as a means to micro-blog about clothing, hair accessories, etc .; users being able to flow merchants and see images / videos of new releases directly on their Flickr feed, etc.
- Not sure on the purpose of the question (from the Lab), and no-one asked in the meeting.
- A request for people who would like to see ONE thing WRT SL web properties and services (preferably). Responses include:
- Allowing multiple versions of items (e.g. different colours) within a single listing (as has been LOOONNG promised with the Marketplace Styles function, but has yet to actually surface); or to have different versions of an item to be individually listed, but have buttons within their listings so that users can easily toggle between the, a-la Amazon (e.g. so if an item is offered in say, single, twin, triple and quadruple sets, the various sets (and their prices) appear as a button on one another’s listing page so that users can swap back and forth between them).
- The ability to remove certain stores / items from Search results (e.g. search for “cars” and have an option to select “don’t show me products from this creator again”, and having further results from that creator removed / excluded from search results).
- The ability to click on reviewers’ names and see a full list of all their reviews (allowing for better judgement of their bias, etc.).
- The ability to contact sellers directly through the MP.
- Having fields which state when an item was listed / last updated on the MP.
- How does Searches? It various, but as a rule of thumb:
- “First time” searches & general searches from the MP home page, should show results by relevance.
- “First time” searches of stores should list in terms of newest first.
- If an option to display search results has been previously selected from the drop-down, that is generally the option use to order the results of further searches (until changed).
- A lot of discussion on the pros and cons of “brand tagging” listings + identifying folders in Inventory.
- Very much a meeting where it is easiest to watch the video (enable closed caption if required).
Next Meeting
- Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023.