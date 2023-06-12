Orcinus Isle in Second Life

Shawn Shakespeare pointed me towards Orcinus Isle, a homestead region designed by Lana (Svetlana Pexie), and which offers an engaging and intriguing setting that will be attractive to explorers and photographers alike.

The regions draws on several influences, which in turn can lead to additional influences playing on thoughts about it, leading to some interesting musings – or at least, that was the case for me.

The first of those influences is that of Perissa Beach, Santorini (or Thira) – which is also the first of the attractions for me with Lana’s build. There is a mysticism and beauty with Santorini which has long attracted me. Famed for being a part of the Minoan Civilisation, the island was the site of one of the largest volcanic eruptions in recorded history, which took place in approximately circa 1600 BCE, destroying much of the island and perhaps helping contribute to the legend of Atlantis.

Today, Santorini is both a site of archaeological import and also a major tourist attraction. With towering cliffs, its famous buildings perch along the cliff tops and hills – such as Oia – the natural bay formed by the flooded caldera crater and its beaches, it is easy to understand why. With their distinctive red and black “sands” of volcanic dust the beaches of Santorini – Red Beach, Black Beach, Vlychada – are eye-catching, if not always easily accessible. As such, Perissa, with its rich black shores, has become the most famous, attracting tourists from all over Europe and the world at large.

From there, as Lana notes, the build draws on her love of coastal cliffs, waterfalls and oceans and – in another twist of attraction for me – mythology, to present a setting of the imagination, two island rising out of the sea on shoulder of cliffs, linked by a single arch of rock spanning the gorge which separates them, lending weight to the idea that there were perhaps once a single landmass which at some point became mostly split.

What caused the division is down to the imagination; perhaps it was the work of the sea, relentlessly pounding a weakness on the cliffs, eating away at the rock over the ages, deepening an opened crack, drawing down the mass from above and washing it away down through the years. Perhaps this island is influenced by volcanic or tectonic activity, the forces of nature breaking it enough for the sea to take over and create the gorge and bringing down the rock above until only the mast span remains.

Whatever the cause, the two island masses now sit apart, the northernmost offering the most varied topography, with lowlands curving around a deeply cut bay, quickly giving rise to the sing to a curtain wall of high cliffs across the bay’s width, down which falls plummet in force, most likely adding to the bay’s expansion down the centuries and generating clouds of water vapour that hover cloud-like over the heads of the cliffs. Stratified and uneven, the back of this island suggests it may have been laid down by some form of process, again perhaps one volcanic in nature, successive eruptions adding another linear deposit of hardened volcanic rock.

To the south, the second island is more even, its near flat top covered in a head of grass and home to the remnants of a church at its southern end, whilst both island present a ribbon of volcanic shingles of a beach further suggesting they were once a unified mass of rock. Although split by the eastern exit of the gorge splitting the land the beach and landscape at the foot of the cliffs on either side of the water are sufficiently enough alike in terms of elevation and shingle / grassland mix to suggest both once run uninterrupted down the east side of the island.

But what of the mythological links? These can be found in the region’s name: Orcinus. Rather than a direct reference to the genus of Delphinidae we tend to refer to as “killer whales” (although a number of these majestic creatures can be seen swimming off the islands, Lana uses the term in its original meaning: “kingdom of the dead”, and / or “belonging to Orcus”, the god of the underworld in Etruscan and Roman mythology (the name Orca also being applied by the Romans to the genus of Orcinus).

The use of the name within the setting might be taken as a reference to is somewhat foreboding look, the evidence of ancient fortifications having once stood proudly here, perhaps long before the arrival Christianity and the church-builders, providing evidence that this was once a fortress or outpost, and thus may have had its name aligned with the god of the dead thanks to its remote location.

“Orcus” also has another connection to mythology, in that it is at times seen as being the origins for Tolkien’s “orcs”; from this use, countless other fantasy games and works of fiction have borrowed the concept of the orc. However, whether Tolkien directly derived his creatures from the name (by way of Anglo-Saxon) is debatable – not the least by Tolkien in his lifetime. However, there is something decidedly “Tolkienish” to the ruins and landscape here (or at least, faintly Nordic), which adds to the allure.

Wild and open and with numerous places to sit (not all of which may be easy to reach!), Orcinus Isle is an engaging and photogenic visit.

SLurl Details

Orcinus Isle (Ravenmore, rated Moderate)

Advertisement