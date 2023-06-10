2023 week #23: SL TPVD meeting summary

The following notes were taken from my audio recording and chat log transcript of the TPV Developer (TPVD) meeting held on Friday, June 9th 2023 at 13:00 SLT. These notes are via a combination of my own chat log transcript of each meeting, and / or the video recording made of each meeting by Pantera Północy and embedded at the end of this article. My thanks, as always, to her for recording these meetings. Note that the following is a summary of the meeting as a whole, and not a transcript of everything discussed.

Meeting And Project Overview

The TPV Developer meeting provides an opportunity for discussion about the development of, and features for, the Second Life viewer, and for Linden Lab viewer developers and third-party viewer (TPV) / open-source code contributors developers to discuss viewer development.

These meetings are conducted (as a rule): On every fourth Friday, commencing at 13:00 SLT at the Hippotropolis Theatre. Are conducted in Voice by Linden Lab personnel, and attendees are encouraged to listen-in but use text to pass comment / feedback. Are open to all with an interest in viewer development.



Dates and times of these, and all over Linden Lab User Group meetings can be obtained from the SL Public Calendar.

Official Viewers Status

The Maintenance T RC viewer updated to version 6.6.13.580419 on June 7th.

The remaining official viewers currently in the pipeline remain unchanged through the week:

Release viewer: Maintenance S RC viewer, version 6.6.12.579987, dated May 11, promoted May 16.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). glTF / PBR Materials viewer, version 7.0.0.580330, May 25.

Project viewers: Emoji project viewer, version 6.6.13.580279, May 30. Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.12.579958, May 11.



General Viewer Notes

The glTF / PBR material viewer (and project) are in bug fixing mode, specifically with some QA questions / concerns on the server side of things.

Inventory thumbnails viewer: work is progressing, and the simulator support code has been deployed to the simulator RC channels and is expected to go to the SLS Main channel in week #24.This will potentially allow the first release of an Inventory Thumbnails project viewer.

LL has completed the move of viewer builds to Github Actions, and has now successfully completed the first viewer builds along this new process. Th next step is to move all viewer-related work away from Team City completely.

This work also means that the Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF) for media handling is being updated.

In Brief

Prototyping is underway for the support of planar mirrors in SL and for the application of PBR materials on terrain (note, again, this is not PBR terrain painting, it is using PBR materials in place of the default terrain textures – see this blog post for more). A test build of a viewer supporting the application of PBR materials for terrain has been made available through the Content Creation Discord server for limited testing, and feedback is being taken on this. Work is underway to allow triplanar mapping for terrain repeats.

BUG-232037 “Avatar Online Offline Status Not Correctly Updating” was raised again, although more strictly a simulator issue. The precise cause(s) of the problem are still being investigated. Anecdotal evidence from some quarters claims the issue is getting worse, but whether this is objectively the case is questionable.

Next Meeting

Friday, July 7th, 2023.

