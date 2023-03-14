Seanchai Library: stories in voice in Second Life, March 13th-19th, 2023

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library – and this week previews the launch of a very special event.

As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Monday, March 13th, 19:00: The Golden Compass (aka Northern Lights)

Originally published in 1995 as Northern Lights, The Golden Compass forms the first volume in Philip Pullman’s multiverse-spanning trilogy His Dark Materials.

In a world resembling Edwardian England, where magic is commonplace, young Lyra Belqcqua slip into the Retiring Room at the collage where he uncle is about to give a lecture – only to witness the Master of the college add poison to the wine intended for her uncle, Lord Asriel, prior to his arrival in the room. Warning him, she is rewarded by being allowed to remain and witness her uncle’s presentation, in which he discusses something called “Dust”, shows images of the northern lights in which there appears to be a city, and something else called the “panserbjørne”.

At the same time, children within Oxford are vanishing, kidnapped by a sect called the Gobblers, for a nefarious purpose – and Lyra is determined to find out why. In doing so, she is brought back into contact with the Master – who surprisingly gives her an alethiometer, a truth-telling device – and is offered the opportunity to live with the glamorous Mrs. Coulter, which comes as a thrill.

But as the mystery of the missing children deepens and Lyra determines to follow their trail north, so she discovers that Mrs. Coulter is not all she appears to be – and nor is her Dust-obsessed uncle, Lord Asriel.

With Gyro Muggins.

Tuesday, March 14th

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym

Live in words and music at the Glen.

19:00: The Quiet Man

Released in 1952, John Ford’s The Quiet Man is regarded as a classic Irish-American romantic comedy / drama. Starring John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara (and assorted members of their RL families!) and Barry Fitzgerald, it is a popular choice among critics and film-lovers.

The screenplay for the film was drawn in a large part from a short story of the same name originally published in 1933 in the Saturday Evening Post, and penned by Irish author, Maurice Welsh. Together with a number of other short stories by Walsh, The Quiet Man was gathered into a single volume of his short stories, The Quiet Man and Other Stories, which dealt with many recurring characters living in rural Ireland of the 1920s, and set against the backdrop of the civil unrest which affected the country at that time, while examining the complexities and occasional intrigues of life, love and Irish traditions.

Join Caledonia Skytower as she reads Walsh’s original tale of The Quiet Man, Paddy Bawn Enright at the Glen.

Wednesday, March 15th, 19:00: Seanchai Flicks

The Seanchai cinema space shares Halloween-themed video adventures.

Thursday, March 9th, 19:00: Darby O’Gill Tales

Shandon Loring brings tales from the pen of Irish author Herminie Templeton Kavanagh, featuring her hero, the Irishman Darby O’Gill.

Originally published as a series of short stories in McClure’s magazine between 1901–1902, Darby O’Gill’s adventures with the faeries of Irish mythology were brought together in book form for the first time in 1903, under the title Darby O’Gill and the Good People. The tales proved popular in America, leading to Templeton Kavanagh writing a second volume of tales featuring O’Gill, entitled Ashes of Old Wishes and Other Darby O’Gill Tales, published in 1926.

O’Gill become the subject of a 1959 Disney film, Darby O’Gill and the Little People, based on the first volume of tales, and somewhat notable for the tuneful appearance of a pre-Bond Sean Connery in his 6th credited film role.

Advanced Notice: Sunday, March 19th: Seanchai Library 15th Edition

Join the storytellers and friends of Seanchai Library as they celebrate 15 years of storytelling in voice in virtual worlds. Details available soon via the Seanchai Library website.

