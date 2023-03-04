A touch of Mando and Boba in Second Life

Sci-Fi fans are liable to appreciate the latest 80 Days build by Camila Runo) supported by ZamiTio Resident, paying homage to a popular franchise – as is evident from its About Land description:

IN A GALAXY is a dangerous place where good meets evil, dark meets light. Travelers, pilots, space knights and droids can be found here as well as pirates, smugglers and assassins. from In A Galaxy … About Land

From this, it is pretty easy to determine the setting is related to Star Wars – although I admire the way Camila overtly avoids using that term or others associated with the franchise. However, for those who don’t get the hint, the landing point – sitting within a skybox – further makes it clear, particularly via the sign above the teleport disk.

The latter takes visitors down to ground level and a certain desert planet usually overseen by two suns. However, rather than taking its main cue from the franchise’s big screen outings, this setting draws on the more recent outings for the franchise through Disney+, with a fair focus on elements seen within The Mandolorian and The Book of Boba Fett – although other touches are present as well; such as the freighter of a certain rogue of a smuggler (complete his his shaggy-haired partner) and touches from the animated series and also – in a way – the upcoming Ahsoka live-action series.

The teleport drops visitors in an walled landing / repair bay bearing a resemblance to Peli Motto’s place from The Mandolorian. There is even one of the armoured comanndoes-come-bounty hunters present – although who it is is up to you to decide; the vessel in the bay is not Din Djarin’s Razor Crest nor his Naboo N-1 fighter. Beyond the entrance to the bay is a short expanse of desert where the aforementioned freighter has landed, together with what might be a walled section of Mos Espa, Tatooine.

The latter can be accessed via a gate set diagonally across from the entrance to the repair bay, the sand leading to it well scuffed and unsettled by the passage of many feet. The streets of the town, are host to a number of indoor and outdoor spaces awaiting visitors. One of these is the local cantina, and while it might not be the one found in another Totooine space port, when you step inside you might find the music familiar; you might also get an answer as to whether or not the armoured character at the landing / repair bay is or isn’t Din Djarin

Further down the main street is another hint of Mos Espa. This comes in the form of a cantina / club reminiscent of Garsa Fwip’s Sanctuary. And while I didn’t come across either Boba Fett or Fennic Shand in walking the streets, I did come across Ahsoka Tano and Ezra Bridger engaging with Darth Maul in a lightsabre duel.

While Fett and Shand might not be directly present, hints to of their presence – or at least to characters from the franchise on the big screen – can be found in one corner of the city setting, providing you go indoors, notably in the form of a couple of cabonite-frozen figures hung as war décor in what may have once been the city-side residence of a member of the Hutt criminal enterprise race.

There are more characters who may be familiar with the Star Wars franchise waiting to be found scattered around, including a couple who may well raise a smile given who has the drop on who – or possibly a thought that “Han shot first!” in reference to one of them. However, I let you find them and the others for yourself.

No formalised role-play is active within the setting, but the creators welcome casual RP visitors might wish to set in motion – and there are opportunities both within the settings and in the surroundings (just watch out for the characters up on the cliff paths; they might have ideas about who’s for lunch…). Also when visiting, make sure you have local sounds enabled or you will miss a lot of the ambience, including the aforementioned music.

A delightful and engaging build, rich in character and fun sci-fi fans will likely appreciate, and one which neatly brings together touches of the old and the new within the Star Wars franchise.

