Seanchai Library: Feb 13th – Feb 17th, 2023 in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library – and this week previews the launch of a very special event.

As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Monday, February 13th, 19:00: Robin Scott’s The Big Connection

A scientist develops a rabbit, “Rabbit Number 9”, a highly intelligent variant of the fast breeding species. And not intelligence in rabbit terms, but human terms.

With Gyro Muggins.

Tuesday, February 14th, 19:00: A Universe of Love – Words and Music

With Caledonia Skytower.

Wednesday, February 15th, 19:00: Seanchai Flicks

The Seanchai cinema space shares Halloween-themed video adventures.

Thursday, February 16th, 19:00: Tristan and Iseult, Part 2

Perhaps best known as Tristan and Isolde in English – although it has had numerous names down the ages, Tristan and Iseult is a tale which has been told in many forms since the 12th century. It has had a lasting impact on Western culture, with its many versions told and re-told across Europe from the Middle Ages onwards. A chivalric romance, the story is based on a Celtic legend (and possibly other sources), it tells the tragic story of the illicit love between the Cornish knight Tristan and the Irish princess Iseult.

After the defeat of the Irish knight Morholt and his army, largely as a result of his efforts, young Prince Tristan is dispatched to Ireland by his Uncle, King Mark of Cornwall. His mission is to escort the fair Iseult back to Cornwall that she might be married to King Mark and therefore seal a lasting peace between the two kingdoms. However during their return journey, the two ingest a love potion – possibly accidentally, possibly deliberately – and fall deeply in love. Their affair continues after their arrival at the court of King Mar and Iseult’s marriage to the king – something which can only end in tragedy.

