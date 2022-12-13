Seanchai Library: Dec 12th-18th, 2022 in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library – and this week previews the launch of a very special event.

Monday, December 12th, 19:00: Call Me Joe

How do you explore an utterly hostile, alien environment; a place so utterly different, humans cannot possibly survive, and which is awash with lifeforms which, even if a human could survive on the surface, would rip him or her apart on contact?

You send in artificial constructs – creatures as powerful and strong as any of the predators roaming that world – creatures controlled by the human mind using psionics.

One such creature is Joe. Incredibly strong, Joe is more than a match for predators on this hostile world; unfortunately, he is controlled by the bad-tempered, wheelchair-bound Ed Anglesey. A man less than popular with his colleagues aboard the space station orbiting this alien world – but a man nevertheless capable of operating the artificial life-forms they send down to the world below.

Equally unfortunately, Joe – like the other units Anglesey has controlled – keeps suffering small, but irritating malfunctions. But are these caused by the environment and the fights Joe faces, or are they something more subtle; such as a manifestation of Anglesey’s fears at being so exposed on this alien world, despite the power and capability inherent in Joe’s body?

Or could the answer be in something else entirely? That’s the task assigned to psionic expert Cornelius, brought to the station in order to discover what is happening. And what he finds come as quite the surprise.

First written in 1957, Poul Anderson’s short story-turned-novella offers what might now be regarded as a quaint view of Jupiter as a world, and (possibly) a nugget of an idea used 50-ish years later by a certain film director.

With Gyro Muggins.

Tuesday, December 13th, 19:00: Selections from Terry Pratchett’s The Hogfather

With Caledonia Skytower at the fireside.

Wednesday, December 14th, 19:00: Seanchai Flicks

The Seanchai cinema space shares Halloween-themed video adventures.

Thursday, December 15th, 21:00: Seanchai Late Night

Sci-fi / Fantasy with Finn Zeddmore.

At the Dickens Project

Thursday, December 15th, 12:00 noon: Dickens CVL Tour – Virtual Worlds Education Roundtable at the Research Centre.

Friday, December 16th: 17:00: A Misfit Christmas Show – presented by Misfit Dance and Performance Art SL. 20:00: Fezziwig’s Ball performance by TerpsiCorps Artwerks – Evolution Dance.

Saturday, December 17th: 12:00: Fezziwig’s Ball performance by TerpsiCorps Artwerks – Evolution Dance. 14:00: The Magic of The Musical: Christmas on The Musical Stage presented by Virtual Community Radio at The Opera House. 19:00: Rockin’ Around the Dickens Project with DJ Iniry Vaher presented by Eclipse Club & Resort.

Sunday, December 18th, starting at 12:00 noon: The Big Read: A Christmas Carol presented by live in The Opera House.