Bay City 2022 Tree Lighting fund-raiser in Second Life

On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, Bay City will once again be hosting their annual Christmas Tree Lighting and fund-raising event. With it comes an opportunity to support Child’s Play Charity, a 501c3 non-profit organisation offering on-line communities such as the Bay City Alliance the ability to help seriously ill children around the globe during their hospital stays with the purchase of games and gaming equipment.

Activities will commence at 13:00 SLT and run through until 16:00 SLT, taking place at the Bay City fairgrounds. On offer will be:

Live entertainment by performers Evee Blackstar and FrankLee Anatra, and music by DJ GoSpeed Racer.

A skating party around the base of the tree.

The tree lighting itself.

Refreshments and fun.

Funds will be raised via a silent auction that will run through until the close of the event. On offer is an impressive range of items kindly donated by designers and creators from across Second Life. Bids are made via vendor, and should your bid be exceeded by another, your Linden dollars will be automatically refunded. You can, of course, increase your bid if you wish. Items will be awarded to the highest bid when the auction closes.

In addition, donation kiosks are be provided in the Fairgrounds for those who would like to support Child’s Play without participating in the auction.

About Bay City and the Bay City Alliance

Bay City is a mainland community, developed by Linden Lab™ and home to the Bay City Alliance. The Bay City Alliance was founded in 2008 to promote the Bay City regions of Second Life and provide a venue for Bay City Residents and other interested parties to socialize and network. It is now the largest Bay city group, and home to most Residents of Bay City. To find out more, contact Marianne McCann in-world.

Bay City and the Bay City Alliance and Child’s Play

Bay City and the Bay City Alliance have a long history of fund-raising for Child’s Play, and in 2016, they received special recognition by the charity, being awarded Silver Level sponsor on the Child’s Play’s website.

SLurl Details

Bay City Fairgrounds (North Channel, rated General)