Seanchai Library: shorts, movies and thanksgiving

Monday, November 21st, 19:00: Reality Check

In a bizarre future, It takes place in a bizarre future, the technological singularity has occurred. The world have now become a place of biological fabricators, eight-legged cows, talking dogs, microscopic surveillance bots, and mid-life genetic upgrades for humans.

Life is not easy for many in a world where everyone is subject to police and government surveillance, and married couple Joe and Maddie are trying to make their way on their a small farmstead, trying to remain as unnoticed as possible.

But one morning, they are forced to drive off a “farm” a mix of machine, Ai and human, that has decided it is going to fly to Jupiter – and to do so, it intends to use an mix of enzymes and tree sap which, when combined, have a habit of wiping out all life in the area. To prevent this, Joe sets out devising the means to destroy the farm without the police becoming aware of his intent.

At the same time Maggie withdraws into herself, and Joe believes he may have to use a back-up and recreate her through the fabricator. However, he, the farm and Maddie are about to come together in the most unexpected of ways.

Gyro Muggin’s reads the 2003 short story by Charlie Stross.

Tuesday, November 22nd, 19:00: Tales from Life: Lesser Known Stories from History that Read like Fiction

With Caledonia Skytower at the fireside.

Wednesday, November 23rd, 19:00: Seanchai Flicks

The Seanchai cinema space shares Halloween-themed video adventures.

Thursday, November 24th, 19:00: Alice’s Restaurant

A Seanchai Library Thanksgiving tradition with Shandon Loring.

As Thanksgiving arrives in the United States, Shandon Loring presents singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie’s famous 1967 musical monologue, Alice’s Restaurant Massacree (also popularly known as Alice’s Restaurant, and the inspiration of the 1969 Arthur Penn film of that name, starring Guthrie himself).

Aside from the opening and closing chorus, the song is delivered as the spoken word accompanied by a ragtime guitar. The story is based on a true incident in Guthrie’s life when, in 1965, he (then 18) and a friend were arrested for illegally dumping garbage from Alice’s restaurant after discovering that the town dump was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

What follows is a complicated, ironic and amusing story told in a deadpan, satirical tone, which encompasses fines, blind judges, guide dogs, 27 8×10 copiously annotated glossy photos related to the littering, frustrated police officers, the Vietnam War draft and, ultimately, the inexplicable ways in which bureaucracy moves to foil itself, just when you’ve given up hope of foiling it yourself.

Don’t be late – the entire presentation is just 20 minutes in length!

Advanced Notice: The Dickens Project

The Dickens Project has officially announced an opening date of December 8th, 2022 and will run through until January 3rd, 2023. Old favourite guests and features will return along with an exciting new land configuration and new collaborators. Details to be published in due course!