2022 SUG meetings week #39 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, September 20th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
At the time of writing, there was no published deployment plan for the week.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, the simhosts on the Main SLS channel were restarted with no deployment, leaving them on simulator release 574921, comprising the fixes from release 574611 + BUG-232593 “Mesh physics shapes changing unexpectedly when rezzed on a 574611 sim”, introduced with that update.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, the simhosts on the RC channels should receive an update containing two new functions llGetObjectLinkKey (specified under llGetLinkKey) and llSHA256String.
Available Official Viewers
No changes to mark the start of the week, leaving the official viewer pipelines as:
- Release viewer: version 6.6.4.575022 – hotfix for Crash at ~LLModalDialog() – promoted September 15 – NEW.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- Maintenance 3 RC viewer, version 6.6.5.575257, September 23.
- Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer version 6.6.5.575055 September 19.
- Project viewers:
- Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.3.574545, issued on August 30.
- Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21.
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10.
In Brief
- Bugger all of note discussed as this was a “solstice party” and it was bloody hard enough just confirming RC server deployment details.