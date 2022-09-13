2022 SUG meetings week #37 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

For the most up-to-date information, please refer to the deployment forum thread.

On Tuesday, September 13th, the simhosts on the Main SLS channel were re-started without any deployment, leaving them on simulator version 574550.

On Wednesday, September 14th, all simhosts on the RC channels will receive a fix for BUG-232593 “Mesh physics shapes changing unexpectedly when rezzed on a 574611 sim”. This fix should not involve any other changes to the simulator version. In short, there was a change that attempted to correct some bounding box calculations and in a couple cases it would wildly change the mass and centre of gravity.



Available Official Viewers

On Tuesday, September 13th, the Izarra Maintenance RC, version 6.6.4.574885 (dated September 9th) was promoted to de facto release status.

The rest of the current official viewers remain as:

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer version 6.6.4.574750, issued September 6. Maintenance 3 RC viewer, version 6.6.4.574727, September 1.

Project viewers: Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.3.574545, issued on August 30. Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21. Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10.



In Brief

Display names not updating correctly (see this grid status update): this may be related to a back-end server issue, rather than a table update issue, but is apparently still under investigation.

A general discussion on scripted access to block lists – although the use case wasn’t clearly explained (e.g. scripted access to one’s own block list – or others of others (and if so why & what about the potential for breach of privacy?)). This is now pending a feature request to clarify.

BUG-231802 “Prevent vehicles from entering parcels their riders cannot access”, together with providing a means for a viewer to request all active ban lines within a region – work still pending, and Leviathan Linden (the Linden Formerly Known As Andrew) offer some insights into the complexities of managing parcel ban collisions, which leads to further discussion wound into other topics.

BUG-232468 “[Feature Request] llGetObjectLinkKey() – A remote equivalent of llGetLinkKey()” – may well by in the next-but one (or two) simulator maintenance update.

For specifics, please refer to the video below.