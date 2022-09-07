2022 SUG meetings week #36 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

For the most up-to-date information, please refer to the deployment forum thread.

On Tuesday, September 6th, the simhosts on the Main SLS channel were re-started without any deployment, leaving them on simulator version 574550.

On Wednesday, September 7th, all simhosts on the RC channels will likewise be restarted without any deployment, leaving them on simulator release 574611.

Available Official Viewers

On Tuesday, September 6th, the Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer updated to version 6.6.4.574750.

The rest of the current official viewers remain as:

Release viewer: version 6.6.3.574158 – formerly the Profiles RC viewer, dated August 18, promoted August 30 – NEW.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). Izarra Maintenance RC, version 6.6.4.574724, September 1. Maintenance 3 RC viewer, version 6.6.4.574727, September 1.

Project viewers: Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.3.574545, issued on August 30. Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21. Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10.



Puppetry

The first of the twice-monthly Puppetry meetings will be taking place this Thursday, September 8th, at 13:00 SLT .

. The meeting will take place at the Puppetry theatre in the Aditi region of Castelet.

The focus of of initial meetings will be on development of the capability, rather than content creation.

Please refer to the video for further discussion on the capability.

In Brief

A general discussion on child avatars and TPV radar system reporting the names of agents (avatars) in a region recently departed.