2022 SUG meetings week #36 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
For the most up-to-date information, please refer to the deployment forum thread.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, the simhosts on the Main SLS channel were re-started without any deployment, leaving them on simulator version 574550.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, all simhosts on the RC channels will likewise be restarted without any deployment, leaving them on simulator release 574611.
Available Official Viewers
On Tuesday, September 6th, the Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer updated to version 6.6.4.574750.
The rest of the current official viewers remain as:
- Release viewer: version 6.6.3.574158 – formerly the Profiles RC viewer, dated August 18, promoted August 30 – NEW.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- Izarra Maintenance RC, version 6.6.4.574724, September 1.
- Maintenance 3 RC viewer, version 6.6.4.574727, September 1.
- Project viewers:
- Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.3.574545, issued on August 30.
- Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21.
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10.
Puppetry
- The first of the twice-monthly Puppetry meetings will be taking place this Thursday, September 8th, at 13:00 SLT.
- The meeting will take place at the Puppetry theatre in the Aditi region of Castelet.
- The focus of of initial meetings will be on development of the capability, rather than content creation.
Please refer to the video for further discussion on the capability.
In Brief
- A general discussion on child avatars and TPV radar system reporting the names of agents (avatars) in a region recently departed.