Lab announces updated Event region products + pricing

On May 2nd, 2022, Linden Lab initially announced the release of a new region product, the Event region type (see the official blog post Event Regions).

Leveraging the additional capabilities available through AWS, this new product was intended specifically for hosting large-scale events. At the time the product was introduced, it was noted by many (including myself), that the initial pricing seemed a little high.

Since the initial introduction of the product, the Lab has been able to learn a lot more about how best to leverage it and looked at offering capabilities more reflected of the needs of event organisers and at prices better suited to their potential use.

As a result of this, late on Thursday, June 23rd, the Lab issued a blog post announcing updates to Event region products – which are new split between Event Pro and Event Elite, each with its own price-point.

Event Elite is considered the “all-inclusive” product, and Event Pro the “a-la carte” variant. The table below provides the prices and capabilities associated with both.

Event Pro Event Elite Monthly fee¹ US $449 US $599 Avatar Capacity 175 175 20%+ Script performance improvement Yes Yes Extended chat range (upon request)² Yes Yes Land Capacity 20,000 30,000 Increase to 30K Land Capacity US $30/mo n/a Rollback service (with 48 hr of request)³ US $25 per request Free Region cloning4 US $50 per request Free White-glove concierge support n/a Free

Table Notes:

There are no set-up fees applied to Event Pro or Event Elite regions. Everyone on the region to see and participate in Nearby Chat if desired. If you make a mistake with region content, or want to restore a previous build, you can request to roll the region back to a specific time. The region must have 100% original content.

How to Order an Event Region (Elite or Pro)

Submit a request via the SL support ticket system.

Select Land & Region > Region Purchase

Note that you may order multiple Event regions on the same support ticket

Private Region Rollback Service

In addition to the above, the post from the Lab indicates that the US $25 region roll-back service is now also available to all private region owners (another they remain at Linden Lab’s discretion and are not guaranteed).

Feedback

In my original post on the May launch of Event regions, I noted a feeling that while the “introductory offer” price of US $599 sounded reasonable, the (then) proposed increase to US $899 at the end of the “introductory period” was more than a little steep, and could put people off the use of such regions. As such, this restructuring of prices is to be welcomed, and makes a lot of sense. It would still be nice to see these products offered on more of a pro-rata basis, but overall, this is a welcome move by LL.