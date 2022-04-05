2022 SUG meetings week #14: summary

Posted on by Inara Pey
Soft Melody, February 2022 – blog post

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, April 5th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. It forms a summary of the items discussed, and a video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

Please refer to the deployment thread for any recent updates.

  • On Tuesday, April 5th, the Main SLS channel simulators were updated with simulator release 569934, which primarily contains a update to support the move of profile information back to the viewer, hopefully allowing the Legacy Profiles viewer (see below) to move forward.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, the RC channels will be updated with server release 570305, comprising:
    •  Fixes issues with llRequestAgentData and llRequestSimulatorData sometimes failing after they’ve been called repeatedly.
    • A couple of crash fixes.
    • Additional logging around simulator start-up.

Available Official Viewers

All official viewer pipelines remain as follows:

  • Release viewer: version version 6.5.3.568554 – formerly the Maintenance J&K RC viewer, promoted Monday, February 28 – No Change
  • Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
    • MFA RC viewer, update to version 6.5.4.569725, on March 24.
    • Performance Improvements RC viewer version 6.6.0.569349, dated March 14.
    • Lao-Lao Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.5.4.569191, issued on March 11.
  • Project viewers:
    • Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.569531, March 18.
    • Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10.
    • Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
    • Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.

In Brief

  • Monty Linden has been working on updating the Simulator Capabilities wiki page – still a work in progress.
  • A general discussion on scripting and code options (lua, c#, etc.), but nothing that forms any intended LL project.

