2022 SUG meetings week #9: summary

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. It forms a summary of the items discussed, and a video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

Tuesday, March 1st saw the SLS Main channel updated with simulator release 568388, previously deployed to all of the RC channels. This update should include a fix for llRequestSimulatorData() to return the correct data.

Wednesday, March 2nd will see all simhost on the RC channel restarted, but no actual update deployment.

The server deployment thread further notes:

We’re using a new version of our internal tools to handle this roll which we believe will avoid recent problems with content loss during rolls. However the trade off for this is that we will roll somewhat slower. Individual regions should still not be down for very long, the roll as a whole may just take a bit longer (at least until we get the new process worked out and figure out if we can speed things back up).

(In fact, no sooner had this news been given at the meeting than the Denby region went through a restart as part of the deployment, forcing the meeting to decamp!)

Available Official Viewers

The J&K Maintenance viewer, version 6.5.3.568554 was promoted to de facto release status on Monday, February 28th.

All other official viewer pipelines remain as follows:

Release channel cohorts: The Tracy Integration RC viewer version 6.4.23.563771 (dated Friday, November 5) issued Tuesday, November 9.

Project viewers: Performance Improvements project viewer version 6.6.0.567604, dated January 24. Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10. Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, issued September 2. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.



In Brief

Predominantly a general discussion on miscellaneous WIBNIs (Wouldn’t It Be Nice If …) and currently-accepted feature requests with no time frame for delivery (again, Accepted for feature requests doesn’t mean the Lab are actively working on something; more usually it means “this is something that would be good to do if / when there is time an resource available and more urgent things aren’t standing in the way”).Please refer to the video for the guts of the meeting.