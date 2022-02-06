Sunday February 6th: Mole Day 2022 in Second Life

Sunday, February 6th, 2022, marks the annual Mole Day celebrations in Second Life, and all SL residents are invited to attend festivities at the Bay City Fairgrounds, North Channel.

First held in 2010, Mole Day honours the members of the Linden Department of Public Works (LDPW), affectionately known as the “Moles”, resident builders and scripters contracted by Linden Lab to work on a wide range of (predominantly) in-world projects.

Since their inception, the Moles have have been responsible for many of the larger mainland development projects – most notably Bellisseria and the Linden Homes, although they created many of the more famous sights in Nautilus as well as undertaking initial development of Zindra, the Adult continent, the futuristic-themed Horizons.

Within the Mainland, they also maintain all of the Linden infrastructure etc., and beyond that they also produce Premium membership and have built all of the games and other places accessible via the Portal Parks.

However, their very first project was developing Bay City itself – hence the City’s annual celebration honouring them.

Normally held on the same day as Groundhog Day in the United States, the event is now in its 12th year, and will take place at the Bay City Fairgrounds on February 6th commencing at 11:00 SLT. The event will feature DJ GoSpeed Racer of KONA stream followed by a live performance from Ve Joyy at 12:00 noon SLT.

About Bay City and the Bay City Alliance

Bay City is a mainland community, developed by Linden Lab and home to the Bay City Alliance. The Bay City Alliance was founded in 2008 to promote the Bay City regions of Second Life and provide a venue for Bay City Residents and other interested parties to socialize and network. It is now the largest group for Residents of Bay City.

