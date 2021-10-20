2021 SUG meeting week #42 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. The meeting was recorded by Pantera Północy, and the video is embedded at the end of this summary. Note this summary focuses on the key points of the meeting, where there is something to report; the video video should be referred to should full details of the meeting wish to be reviewed.

Server Deployments

See the current server deployment thread for updates

Tuesday, October 19th saw the simhosts on the SLS main channel restarted without any update. for some this may have seen the server release number increment to 564759. However, there were some issues, so some simulators on the channel were refreshed with release 564394. LL is working to get to a state where version numbers only increment when there is a deployment and rolling restart, rather than incrementing as a result of a rolling restart alone.

Wednesday, October 20th should see the deployment of simulator version 564610. This includes the following feature requests: SL-15994 Add “force” option to estate_environment command (non-public Jira). BUG-231158 Allow llGetNotecardLine to return more than 255 bytes. BUG-229639 [FEATURE REQUEST] PRIM_PROJECTION.



Operating System Upgrade

As I’ve recently noted, following the current server tools update, the Lab plans to update the underpinning operating system. This work is now on the horizon. Or, to put in in the words of Mazidox Linden:

Do you all remember back in the Before Times when we were still in the colo and offices were still a thing and we did simulator operating system upgrades? Well, we’re in the cloud, I’m still working from a cramped desk in a corner of my guest room, but guess what we’re doing! I know an OS upgrade is not the most attractive thing nor fun to hear about, so I’m willing to offer you a carrot. We’ve seen at least 10% more scripts running per frame on the same hardware with the same starting state for a simulator. [SO] the sooner we get this os upgrade tested the sooner it gets out the door and into your hands.

Those wishing to test their scripts, etc., on the new OS version can currently do so on the following regions on Aditi (the beta grid): Cale, Gothlauth, Jigglypuff, Leafeon, London City, London City Gateway, Mauve, Moonberry, Riccione, Sapas, Smithereens, Snark, Testylvania Sandbox, and Woods of Heaven.

Mazidox also stated:

If you have a region on Agni that has some significant script load, or unusual characteristics like lots of physics utilization, pathfinding… Regions that really stress aspects of the server without people being on them, please feel free to IM me here on Agni and ask for the region to be copied to Aditi on a first come first serve basis.

SL Viewer

There have been no updates to the current crop on official viewers to mark the start of the week, leaving the pipelines as:

Release viewer: version version 6.4.23.564172, formerly the Apple Notarisation Fix RC viewer, issued September 24 and promoted October 15.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself): Maintenance RC viewer updated to version 6.4.23.564063, on September 21. Simplified Cache RC viewer, version 6.4.23.562623, dated September 17, issued September 20.

Project viewers: Performance Improvements project viewer, version 6.4.23.564530, dated October 12. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.4.23.563579, issued September 3. Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, issued September 2. Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.4.23.562614, issued September 1. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.



In Brief

There has been a lot of discussion about the viewer’s bandwidth slider on the forums again recently, which has also touched on default cache sizes As noted in that thread, the bandwidth slider in particular is less useful nowadays than once was the case, prompting the question on whether or not it should be retained within the viewer. During the meeting, the question was asked if the simulators are liable to become defensive if the setting were to be fixed (presumably relatively high) within a viewer like Firestorm, which could provoke “microburst contention” due to the volume of UDP message requests hitting the servers. The suggestion has been to go ahead and try, which is easier said than done inasmuch as increasing the default is easy – rolling it back perhaps not so (given it would require a further update, which people might opt to ignore unless part of a larger release – which then might not appear for several months after the original change). In terms of cache, that is also a problem, as the limits do tend to be low (based on older computer specs), plus the viewer tends to have multiple and distinct caching structures, none of which are particularly efficient – although the Lab is trying to address some of them (hence the Simplified Cache RC viewer).

There is a very short discussion on Voice options, given Vivox will be ending the Vivox 4 API. As this in more a viewer question, no conclusions could be drawn.