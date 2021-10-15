Scare Me Silly 2021 in Second Life

Scare Me Silly 2021, in support of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), opened its doors on Friday, October 15th, 2021, and will remain open through until October 22nd.

Organised by Team Diabetes of Second Life, the event features live performances. DJ parties, a hunt and a quest, tricks and treats, a haunted mansion, ghostly rides and – of course – shopping!

Participating merchants this year comprise:

::Pharmacist:: , ::Pharmacist::, !!Firelight!!, .lovelysweet., “G” Candy Shoppe, ARKONA, Xtal Store, ~Soulstorm~, ART & FASHION, Artisan Eden, BE BOLD, Bitter Pixie, Blink2Wink, Botanica, Cosmos Boutique, Couture Chapeau, Dark Fairy Fashions, Dreamscapes Decor, Ever Green, Evolve, Family Ties Creations & Photography, Fire Within, Grumble, Halloween Delights, ikr!, Illustrious, Just imagine… by Vita, Just Ordinary, K R E E P, Kalani’s Designs, Kittycat’s Creations, Lady Slippers and Apparel, Le Feal, LeCock, Lil Monsters Inc., Little Wonderland, Manikin, Mara’s Mysteries Boutique, MG Designs, Multifarious, N – Est. 2007, Peeps, Pendragon Designs, PIXEL BOX Design, Pixelancer, Potomac Homes, Premier Wrestling, QUE RICO Design, Redangel, Shy’s Creations, SLC Fashion, SomeOne Stole My Sign, Sophie’s Boutique, Tchelo’s, Technicolor Dolls, Telsiope’s Couture, The Rug Shop, The Undiscovered Jewel, TRS Designs, Wythburn, &Xplicit Designs.

Shops can be found one three sides of the event space, with the fourth home to the the outside of the event space, the centre taken up by the artists participating in the event’s art show.

Artists participating in the art event comprise: 4pril resident, Aquaris27 Resident, Bagnu, cutewillow.carlberg, DamnedFool Bonde, Elise Sirnah, Eucalyptus Carroll, Fluer Heartsdale, iidreamrii resident, Jamee Sandalwood, Karma Weymann, maggiemagenta, Matt Thomson, Moora McMillan, Pieni (Resident), Sasheba Looming, ShawnDeLyons Resident, Sophiependragon, SummerSuperb, ViktorSavior, & Vita Theas.

Scare Me Silly offers a full schedule of entertainment, as follows (all times SLT):

Friday, October 15, 2021: 16:00 – live vocalist Bubbles Song. 17:00 – live vocalist Sarita Twisted.

Saturday, October 16, 2021: 11:00 – live vocalist Lyric Serendipity. 12:00 noon – live vocalist Mimi Carpenter.

Sunday, October 17, 2021: 12:00 noon – Costume Party with DJ John.

Monday, October 18, 2021: 16:00 – live vocalist Jesie Janick.

Tuesday, October 19, 2021: 16:00 – live musician Abby Jaidov. 17:00 – live musician Thunderfoot.

Wedneday, October 20, 2021: 16:00 – live vocalist Unbeso Grande. 17:00 – live vocalist Phi Mayo.

Thursday, October 21, 2021:

16:00 – live musician Suzen Juel.

Friday, October 22, 2021: 16:00 – Samm Quendra.



Hunt

This year the Evil Pumpkin Hunt offers a number of exclusive prizes available from a number of this year’s merchants. The prizes cost L$10, with 100% of proceeds going to Team Diabetes.

About the American Diabetes Association

Established in 1940, the American Diabetes Association is working to both prevent and cure diabetes in all it forms, and to help improve the lives of all those affected by diabetes. It does this by providing objective and credible information and resources about diabetes to communities, and funding research into ways and means of both managing and curing the illness. In addition, the Association gives voice to those denied their rights as a consequence of being affected by diabetes.

About Team Diabetes of Second life

Team Diabetes of Second Life is an official and authorised fund-raiser for the American Diabetes Association in Second Life. Established with the aim of raising funds in support of diabetes treatment and to raise awareness of the disease in SL, Team Diabetes of Second Life was founded by Jessi2009 Warrhol and John Brianna (Johannes1977 Resident), who serve on the Advisory Board along with Eleseren Brianna, Veruca Tammas, Rob Fenwitch, and Dawnbeam Dreamscape.

SLurl and URL Details