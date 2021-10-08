Burn2 2021: The Great Unknown in Second Life

Burn2 2021 opens its gates at 17:00 SLT on Friday, October 8th, 2021 and will run through until Sunday, October 17th, 2021. Possibly as a result of the 2020 event proving so popular amongst Burning Man veterans – that event went virtual due to the pandemic – this year’s Burn2 Octoburn is taking place over a total of 12 regions, double the usual number. Thus, there are more camps, more builds and more things to see and do.

The theme for this year’s event is The Great Unknown, once again matching the core theme of Burning Man, and the organisers of that event describe the theme in these terms:

This year’s Burning Man theme is an invitation to emerge from our collective isolation, to explore the unfamiliar contours of a changed world, and to reimagine ourselves, our community, and our culture in ways that might not have been possible before this period of plague and pause. After a long year adrift in the Multiverse, beset by angst and uncertainty, it’s time to climb up out of our escape pods and look outside to see where we’ve landed. On top of a mountain, like Noah? At the bottom of a rabbit hole, like Alice? Or are we on a vast and endless plain, ringed by ancient mountains, the sort of unfathomable territory that once caused mapmakers to throw up their hands and write “here be dragons” at the margins of the known world?

And so it is that the eleven regions spread before and to either side of “base camp” at Burning Man Deep Hole have been given names designed to encourage camp and plot builders to go beyond the limits of everyday expression and into the cosmos of the imagination and those landscapes of the mind labelled Here Be Dragons and realms unmarked by borders or the constraints of the mundane.

The Great Unknown will formally start with a “soft” opening featuring the Lamplighters, who will lead a procession through the event regions. Activities will then kick-off at 18:00 with music across the three event stages of Main, Bob, and Centre Camp. Details of all activities and entertainment can be found in the Burn 2 Event Calendar. Note that some of the individual plots may also be hosting their own events and entertainment.

As is traditional, the burning of The Man and the Temple will occur at 12:00 noon SLT on Saturday, October 16th, and Sunday October 17th, 2021 respectively.

When visiting, people can explore the regions in multiple ways: on foot, via balloon, and the familiar Department of Mutant Vehicles cars, whilst for the environmentally minded, horse are also available for riding. Also, the greeters at the main landing point have backpackers – clicking these backpacks will provide you with an inventory folder packed with info about the event, including landmarks to key points of interest.

About Burn2

Burn2 is an extension of the Burning Man festival and community into the world of Second Life. It is an officially sanctioned Burning Man regional event, and the only virtual world event out of more than 100 real world Regional groups and the only regional event allowed to burn the man.

The Burn2 Team operates events year around, culminating in an annual major festival of community, art and fire in the fall – a virtual echo of Burning Man itself.

