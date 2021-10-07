2021 CCUG meeting week #40 summary

The following notes were taken from my audio recording and chat log of the Content Creation User Group (CCUG) meeting held on Thursday, October 7th, 2021. These meetings are generally chaired by Vir Linden, with dates available via the SL Public Calendar and the venue for the CCUG is the Hippotropolis camp fire.
A *very* short meeting, as Vir was unavailable, so the Graphics team could only update on their work.
SL Viewer
No updates to the current official viewer thus far through the week, despite hopes the Apple Notarisation viewer would be promoted to de facto release status. This leaves the current pipelines as:
- Release viewer: version version 6.4.22.561752, formerly the CEF Update RC viewer, issued July 24 and promoted August 10.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Apple Notarisation Fix RC viewer, version 6.4.23.564172, issued September 24 – this should remove the warning messages which are currently popping up.
- Maintenance RC viewer updated to version 6.4.23.564063, on September 21.
- Simplified Cache RC viewer, version 6.4.23.562623, dated September 17, issued September 20
- Project viewers:
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.4.23.563579, issued September 3.
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, issued September 2.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.4.23.562614, issued September 1.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
Graphics Work
- The Graphics team currently remain primarily focused on drilling down into the data being gathered by the Tracy debugger / system analyser, which is available internally to the Lab.
- This has already revealed a number of high latency artefacts within the main loop rendering code.
- The focus of the most recent work has been to either eliminate these or move them to secondary threads so they do not impact the primary rendering loop.
- This has seen some “pretty good results” in improvement performance, but the internal testing is still at too early a stage for stats to be made public, and it is felt there is at least another month of work to be done before the work will start to come closer to being ready for a public appearance.
- In difference to the last meeting, to now appears this work could well be surfaced in a project viewer of its own, rather than being merged with other in-development viewers. However, and as noted above, there is no time frame on when it may made a public debut.
Date of Next Meeting
Thursday, October 21st.