RelayStock 2021 and Bid a Linden Bald (there be Linden Bears!) in Second Life

It’s a weekend of Peace Love and Hope and great music as the 8th annual RelayStock takes place between Friday, May 14th and Sunday, May 16th inclusive, once again raising funds for Relay For Life of Second Life and the world-wide work of the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Paying homage to Woodstock, and hosted by the Relay Rockers, RelayStock brings together Relay teams from diverse communities across Second Life for a celebration of the Relay season. Teams raise their banners above makeshift tents and old VW campers as they gather for three days of Peace Love Music and Hope.

A long-time staple of the annual Relay for Life season in Second Life, Relay Stock is also the venue to two special events – Bid a Linden Bald and the Celebrate Remember Fight-Back Top DJ Fund-raising Competition.

Bid A Linden Bald and Obtain a Limited Edition Linden Bear

2021 marks the 5th year that the Lindens have joined in the fun at RelayStock through Bid a Linden Bald – and this year the event has a couple of extra for folk to appreciate: the Moles of the LDPW are joining the fun, and those making donations via the special Bid a Linden Bald kiosks can receive a Limited Edition Linden Bear!

As the name suggests, Bid A linden Bald sees a number of teams from Linden Lab challenge one another to see who can raise the most in Linden Dollar donations for RFL of SL. At the end of the event, the team raising the least amount of money see their avatars get their hair shorn by the team raising the most. Or as the event advertising puts it:

Top team gets the scissors – lowest team gets the haircut!

The six teams from the Lab participating this year comprise:

Team 1: Alexa, Dottie, Izzy, Mint, Rhea, TJ, Wendi

Team 2: Cammy, Ellie, Kit, Oberwolf, Rocko, Tommy, Whitney

Team 3: Dakota, Evie, Kreide, Obi, Simon, Vanessa

Team 4: Darcy, Grumpity, Kristin, Patch, Spots, Vix

Team 5: Derrick, Hobbes, Maggie, Patsy, Theresa, Volo

Team 6 (Moles): Abnor, Alotta, Chronos, Dion, Hazel, Itsa, Maximus, Milli, Notta, Spirit.

For those who have been asking about the Lab’s new Board members and their interest in Second Life, it’s worth pointing out that Team 2’s Oberwolf Linden is in fact Board member and Executive Chairman Brad Oberwager, who is getting fully into the swing of the event and showing further support for activities in Second Life, along with the Lab’s new Chief of Staff, Cammy Bergren (Cammy Linden), who is also a member of Team 2!

Since its inauguration in 2017 (at the Second Life Birthday event) Bid A Linden Bald has helped to raise L$3,000,000 (approx. US $12,000) for Relay For Life and the ACS.

Every year, I look forward to the Rockers’ Bid Me Bald fundraiser. This is one of the longest running team fundraisers in our Relay’s history and it has become a touchstone moment for so many of us. I have enjoyed watching the event grow and evolve over the years and am grateful to the Lindens for getting into the spirit of this time-tested fundraising challenge. – Stingray Raymaker, ACS representative in Second Life

Biding is now open at the RelayStock event space, and will remain so through until Wednesday May 19th, when, at 12:00 SLT, the team to lose their hair will be announced and the Official Haircutting will take place (and all are invited!).

Bid A Linden Bald Linden Bears

This year, people can bid by making a donation directly to each team’s kiosk, or by making a L$250 donation to the accompanying Limited Edition Bid A Linden Bald Linden Bear kiosk and receive a pair of Limited Edition Linden Bears.

Designed by Chronos Mole, these comprise a wearable Animesh Bear and a seated static bear for home décor. It would have perhaps been nice if the wearable bear was a little smaller and rigged to sit, say, on your shoulder rather than just a simple “carry” pose that is easily overridden by any walking animation, but they are nevertheless a cute pair, and already proving to be very popular.

Bid a Linden Bald can be found at the large barn immediately adjacent to the RelayStock landing point.

Celebrate Remember Fight-Back Top DJ Fund-raising Competition Grand Final

The CRFB event features Club and Radio DJs from all over Second Life as they try to see who among them can raise the most Linden Dollars in support of the Relay For Life, with RelayStock hosting the Grand Final between the two top fund-raisers.

In 2020, DJ Baggie and DJ Kayla went head-to-head in their sets at RelayStock, raising more than L$330,000 in the process, with DJ Kayla taking home top honours. This year will see finalists DJ Tanis and DJ Stormy compete in back-to-back sets on Sunday, May 17th.

Stage Schedule

The event’s activities line up as follows (all times SLT – check the official event page for any late updates):

Friday May 14th Saturday May 15th Sunday May 16th 13:00: DJ Zen Greywolf 14:30: DJ Melinia Firehawk 16:00: Keeba & Maniacs – LIVE 17:00 : Quartz – LIVE 18:00: DJ Sasha Fairywren 19:30: DJ Kewl 09:00: Shay Dezno-Gary Jonstone-LIVE 10:30 Noon: DJ Kayla Noon: DJ Corruptor 13:30: DJ Selene Jashan 15:00-16:00: Todd Rumsford – LIVE 16:00-17:30: DJ Jennylynn Capalini 17:30-19:00: DJCynthia Farshore 19:00-20:30: DJ Toocool 20:30-22:00: DJ Stephanie 09:00-10:30: DJ Caesey Sawson 10:30-12:00 Noon: DJ Rora Noon-13:30: Brisas Ar – LIVE 1:30PM – Max Kleene – LIVE 2:00PM – CRFB FINALIST – DJ Tanis 3:30PM – CRFB FINALIST-DJ Stormy 5:00PM – Trader Whiplash – Time Machine 7:30PM – DJ Mattie Carlson

So, let the spirit of the Age of Aquarius enter your life this weekend, don your kaftan (and galoshes!), put flowers in your hair and head on over to RelayStock for great music, great dancing, great fun – all in a good cause!

Event Links