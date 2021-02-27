Third annual “RL Photo Festival” announced

The Third “RL Photo Festival” (formerly the Annual International RL Photography Festival) will take place between Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 and Sunday, April 25th, 2021. organised by photographer Nils Urqhart, and hosted at the Helvellyn Gallery).

The festival is intended to be a celebration of artistic photographic expression for the physical world, and is open to anyone from across Second Life with an interest it, or passion for, photography. All submissions should meet the following guidelines:

Submissions must be original photographs recorded in the physical world (to images captured in Second Life or computer games).

Submissions may be in colour or black and white, and may be on any theme, and in accordance with the following criteria: All content must be family friendly. Submissions can depict the human form in all of its forms, but any content with nudity must be presented tastefully. No sexually explicit imagery will be tolerated (and will be returned). All content must be in keeping the the requirements of the Second Life Terms of Service and Community Standards.

Images may be offered for sale (there is no fee or commission for any sales), and participants are free to promote their SL and RL presence as a part of their exhibition.

Submissions for participation should be made to Nils Urqhart in-world.

All submission must include: Four sample photographs in the form of individual textures of at least 512×512 pixels resolution. All textures must have the following permissions: Copy, No Modify / No Transfer. The textures must have the photographer’s avatar name (NOT display name) in the Name field and image title in the Description field. If desired, submissions can include a photographer’s biography note card. Submissions can be made in the form of a single note card containing image textures and biography – please do not forward them as boxed items.

The deadline for submissions is 23:59:59 SLT on March 20, 2021.

Successful entrants will be contacted with details of their location within the exhibition space. Up to 20 LI may be used per display, and entrants are responsible for the layout of their images. The four images sent as a part of the submission process must form a part of the exhibit. It is requested by the organiser that scripted items are not used.

For further information, or should you have any questions concerning the festival, please contact Nils Urqhart.