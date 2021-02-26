VWBPE 2021 in Second Life: programme announced

The 14th annual Virtual Worlds Best Practice in Education (VWBPE) conference will take place in Second Life between Thursday, March 18th and Saturday, March 20th 2021, with the supporting programme commencing on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The core schedule of events for the conference has been officially announced, and highlights include (att at the main auditorium, unless otherwise stated):

March 18th : 08:00-09:00 SLT: Kick-off event at the VWBPE Gateway. 09:00-09:50 SLT: Keynote address – About the History of Virtual Reality and the Meaning of VR for Education with Dr. Undine Frömming (Angenblick Winkler SL); HMKW Berlin, University of Applied Science for Media, Communication and Management. 15:00-15:50 SLT: What’s up at the Lab? with Patch Linden and hosted by Kevin Feenan (Phelan Corrimal), VWBPE Director; Rockcliffe University Consortium.

: March 19th : 08:00-08:50 SLT: Keynote address – Heike Philp (Gwen Gwasi). Details TBA.

: March 20th : 09:00-09:50 SLT: keynote address – Dr. Bryan Alexander (Bryan Zelmanov SL). Details TBA.

The above are just the tip of the iceberg – through the three days of the event are discussions, presentations, workshops and social events. In the lead-up to the conference that are numerous in-world events and activities. This being the case, please refer to the official schedule for a full breakdown of all events currently planned, and check back on it as further details will be added between now and the start of the conference.

Attendance at the conference is free and open to all. Educators and those working in the educational sector are obviously especially welcome, and those wishing to can also register their intent to attend.

Call For Volunteers

Volunteers are still being sought to help with the conference. he organisers are looking for people willing to get involved in the following areas:

Event hosts.

Mentors.

Steaming support.

Technical support.

Those wishing to give of their time should visit the volunteer page and look at the tabs and then click on the volunteer button.