2021 SUG meeting week #5 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting.
Server Deployments
At the time of writing,the release notes for the week had yet to be produced. However, Rider Linden summarised the state of play as follows:
We unfortunately found a bug in last week’s RC so did not promote it to SLS today. We instead will be rolling a new and shinier version back to the RCs tomorrow.
Also in tomorrows release the simulator will try and be “nicer” about how often it sends notifications about privileged script calls being made in an experience. It won’t send more than 1 per event per experience per agent every 30 seconds. So, calling llGetCameraPos followed by llGetCameraRot will only generate a single notification. There is an additional key now in the LLSD that comes down from the simulator “EventCount” that will tell the viewer how many times that particular event had occurred.
– Rider Linden
SL Viewer
The Dawa Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.4.12.555248, was promoted to de facto release status on Monday February 1st. All other official viewer pipelines remain as follows:
- Current release viewer version 6.4.11.551711, formerly Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer promoted on November 12 – No Change.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Project Jelly viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.12.553798, January 7, 2021.
- Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.12.553437, January 7, 2021.
- Project viewers:
- Love Me Render (LMR) 5 project viewer, version 6.4.12.553511, issued on January 7, 2021.
- Simple Cache project viewer, version 6.4.11.551403, November 12.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
In Brief
- The lab is working to correct the on-going issues with Group chat (notably BUG-229936 “Group Notices not expiring after 14 days” and BUG-230116 “Sorting group notices by date disconnects the viewer”. A fix for the former should be available very soon, and does not require a simulator-side update (it’s a back-end fix).
- What’s the difference between a viewer crash and a disconnect?
- The Lab see a “crash” as being “my viewer exited without displaying any message”.
- The viewer exiting SL with a message to the user (such as “you have been disconnected”) is not regarded as a viewer crash.
- A change intended to fix BUG-228783 “llSitOnLink() is not generating Notifications nor logs in Events in the viewer”, and which improves notifications in general (including for llTakeControls), resulted in breaking a work-around for BUG-8265, affecting certain weapons in SL. This should be resolved following the February 3rd RC deployments.