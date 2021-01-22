Fantasy Faire 2021: sponsor, store & performer applications open

Fantasy Faire, the largest fantasy-related event to take place in Second Life, will take place in 2021 from Thursday, April 22nd, through Sunday May 9th, 2020 inclusive, with the scheduled activities programme running between April 22nd and Monday, May 3rd.

As with previous years, Fantasy Faire 2021 will comprise multiple shopping regions offering space to Second Life’s top Fantasy Creators, offering the most comprehensive opportunity for fantasy shopping. In addition, there will be further regions focusing on entertainment, the Fairelands Quest, art and more.

On Friday, January 22nd, the event organisers formally announced the opening of applications for sponsor, stores, and performers.

It’s time. It’s time to turn our weary eyes from the darkness toward the approaching spring. Toward the approaching Fairelands, the promise of hope and delight. – The Fantasy Faire Website

Sponsorship and Store Applications

Sponsorship options comprise:

Shopping regions sponsorships (as available) – LS65,000: Sponsor Store with 1600 Land Impact allowance, which can be shared between 2+ merchants and located in front of the region landing point. Sky platform for rezzing builds as needed. Name in Region Title and on Region landmarks. Region crossing recognition. Sponsor spot on Fantasy Faire Radio to play during the entire month of April. The opportunity for a sponsor’s brand profile on the Fantasy Faire website and prominent logo placement on the website.

Region Event Sponsorship – L$60,000: Includes a THEMED store on a shopping region if desired. Name in Region Title and on Region landmarks. Region crossing recognition. Sponsor spot on Fantasy Faire Radio to play during the entire month of April. The opportunity for a sponsor’s brand profile on the Fantasy Faire website and prominent logo placement on the website.

Event Sponsorship – L$60,000: Includes a THEMED store on a shopping region if desired. Region parcel with name on landmark. Logo placement on corresponding event poster. The opportunity for a sponsor’s brand profile on the Fantasy Faire website and prominent logo placement on the website.

Quest Sponsor – L$30,000: Does NOT include a store. Logo placement on the Quest HUD and on the Fantasy Faire website.

Fantasy Faire Radio Sponsor – L$30,000: Does NOT include a store. Recognition on Fantasy Faire Radio and on the Fantasy Faire website.

Matching Funds Sponsor: Please contact Elizabeth Tinsley for details.



Store options comprise:

Featured Creator Store + Quest Sponsor – L$35,000 (no more than 2 per region, with potential for region of your choice): Featured Creator Store with 1000 Land Impact allowance, which can be shared 2+ merchants, and can have a sky platform for rezzing builds as needed. Prominent placement next to Region Sponsor Store. Advertising on the Hunt HUD and on the Fantasy Faire blog.

Featured Creator Store – L$8,000: 700 Land Impact allowance, can be shared between 2+ merchants. Prominent placement around region landing point.

Themed Store – L$2500: 300 Land Impact allowance, generally of one merchant only. A second merchant can be added for a surcharge.



Full details on requirements and guidelines for performers can be found on the Fantasy Faire 2021 Store Application form.

General enquiries relating to performing at the event should be addressed to Elizabeth Tinsley,

Performer Applications

Note that this is for dancers, actors, particle performers and various other artists, it is not for live of DJ entertainment, applications for which will be announced in due course (as will blogger applications).

The organisers are seeking fantasy themed shows (~1h in length) that are family friendly and don’t use any copyrighted material without permission to do so.

Performer applications will remain open through until the end (SLT) of Sunday, February 21st, 2021.

Applications should be made via the Fantasy Faire 2021 Performer Sign-up form.

General enquiries relating to performing at the Faire should be addressed to Aelva Resident.

Additional Links