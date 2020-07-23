Stand for Justice: US $11K+ for BLM-related charities

At the start of June 2020, and thanks to a post by Linden Lab, I learned about Stand For Justice, an Second Life event organised to raise funds for the charities Black Lives Matter, Black Visions Collective, Campaign Zero, the National Police Accountability Project, and a Split Bail Fund benefiting 38+ bail funds across the United States (see: Stand for Justice in Second Life).

Over 100 SL brands and stores joined the event, with 100% of all sales to be donated equally among the supported charities and organisations. The event closed its doors at the end of June, and during the first part of July, the funds raised with cashed-out from Second Life and distributed to the supported charities. On July 16th, the organisers announced the final pay-out of funds raised had been made.

In all, a total of US $11,159.64 was raised by the event, after process credit fees. However, by the time the event closed and donations were ready to be made, the Black Visions Collective has ceased accepting funds. A poll of Stand For Justice group members was therefore taken for alternate charities to whom a donation could be made, resulting in the nomination of the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, a non-profit organisation providing technical assistance, consulting, research, and organisational development in the fields of juvenile and criminal justice, youth development, and violence prevention.

The five donations came to US $2,231.93 each. A full breakdown of payments and receipts can be found on the Stand for Justice website, and the actual transfers of funds from the Stand for Justice account to the charities was recorded via a You Tube live stream.

