2020 SL project updates week #28: TPVD summary

The following notes are taken from the TPV Developer meeting held on Friday, July 10th, 2020. These meetings are generally held every other week, unless otherwise noted in any given summary. The embedded video is provided to Pantera – my thanks to her for recording and providing it. Time stamps are included with the notes will open the video at the point(s) where a specific topic is discussed.
SL Viewer News
- On Monday, July 6th, the Arrack Maintenance RC viewer, updated to version 6.4.5.544465.
- On Tuesday, July 7th, the Tools Update RC viewer updated to version 6.4.5.544474.
The rest of the current official viewer pipelines are as follows:
- Current Release viewer version 6.4.3.543157, dated June 11, promoted June 23, formerly the CEF RC viewer – No Change.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Love Me Render RC viewer, version 6.4.5.544028, June 30.
- Project viewers:
- Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.5.544079, June 30.
- Mesh uploader project viewer, version 6.4.4.543141, June 11.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
General Viewer Notes
- Love Me Render (LMR) viewer: work is continuing to try to address rendering fixes – notably those for issues with EEP. As this work is taking longer than anticipated to complete, this viewer has been pushed down the list iin terms of promotion.
- The Tools Update viewer is apparently undergoing regression testing with Bakes on Mesh.
- This means that week #29 (commencing Monday, July 13th) will likely see the Arrack Maintenance RC viewer promted to de facto release status.
- Both the Legacy Profiles Project Viewer and the Mesh Uploader Project Viewer are “close” to being promoted to release candidate (RC) status, although the latter may await the incorporation of an additional patch from Firestorm developer Beq Janus.
In Brief
- Media issues:
- [3:50-4:48] BUG-229036 “Parcel media cannot be played if Media auto-play is set to No” – athis is said to be specific to the CEF release viewer, and a fix has cleared QA testing, and may make it into the Arrack Maintenance RC, or if not will be in the Maintenance RC viewer to follow it.
- [8:11-8:26] BUG-22838 “Media on a prim – loops when it should not” – is still awaiting attention, but will be added to the Maintenance queue for testing repos.
- [5:39-7:20] SL Mobile app:
- It’s believed the current limited testing of the iOS version of app is drawing to a close, and work is moving forward on getting an updated version ready for a broader round of testing.
- The Android version is still “some way behind” iOS development, and there is currently nothing available for initial testing.
- [11:09-12:01] Apple OpenGL / ARM CPU announcement: LL are still investigating options for moving away from OpenGL, and awaiting further news from Apple on their plan to move to ARM CPUs for systems. However, LL is still planning on providing continued support for Mac users.