Resolution’s art in Second Life

Running from Friday, July 10th through Sunday July 12th is the Kultivate Dene Gallery’s latest exhibition, Resolution. This is a special 3-day event curated by Tempest Rosca-Huntsman, and forms Dene Gallery’s first exhibition as a part of the Kultivate family.

Some 30 artists are taking part in the event, as follows: Beuanna Banana, Brian2 Werefox, ByrneDarkly Cazalet, CalebBryant Resident, Giselle Chauveau, Inara Pey, Ivyana Szondi, Johannes Huntsman, Kacey Macbeth, Kalina Sands, Ladycharis, Lam Erin, LawrenceD, Morgaine Blackrain, Myra Wildmist, Nugget Ichibara, Paradox Mercury, PinkRayne, Reya Darkstone, Rockcail Resident, Roman Godde, serenaelia, sirspanking, Skip Staheli, Skye Fairywren, Sugarfairy88 Resident, Tempest Rosca, TrishaSrose, Whata Conundrum, & Wicca Merlin.

The event will feature live entertainment across the three days, with the schedule lining up as follows (all times SLT):

Friday, July 10, 2020: 15:00-16:00: Samuel James. 16:00-17:00: Abby Jaidov. 17:00-18:00: Mavenn.

Saturday, July 11, 2020: 14:00-15:00: Wolfie Starfire. 15:00-16:00: Jesie Janick.

Sunday, July 12, 2020: 11:00-Noon: Max Kleene. Noon-13:00: DimiVan Ludwig. 13:00-14:00: Samm Qendra.



About Dene Gallery and Kultivate

Dene Gallery is located in Rosehaven. The gallery is curated by Tempest Rosca-Huntsman and highlights one artist each month. As a part of the Kultivate brand, it joins the Windlight Art Gallery, The Edge Gallery, Kultivate Loft Gallery, Kultivate Signature Gallery, & Kultivate Select Gallery. To mark Dene Gallery’s joining the Kultivate family, Resolution is being held at Kultivate’s home region of Water Haven.

Kultivate’s goal is to promote and support the cultural aspects of Second Life. Kultivate is also the official sponsor and media partner of Team Diabetes of Second Life, an official and authorized team of The American Diabetes Association. Learn more by visiting their website.

SLurl Details

Resolution Exhibition (Water Haven, rated Moderate)