2020 viewer release summaries week #26

Updates for the week ending Sunday, June 28th
Official LL Viewers
- Current Release viewer version 6.4.3.543157, dated June 11th, promoted June 23rd, formerly the CEF RC viewer
- – NEW.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Arrack Maintenance RC viewer, 6.4.5.544024, issued on June 24. This viewer uses Viewer Manager 2.0.538279 and contains logging to check for Vulkan graphics support in Windows systems.
- Tools Update RC viewer updated to version 6.4.5.544097, June 25. This viewer is built using VS 2017 / a recent version of Xcode, and Boost.Fiber. It contains no user-facing changes.
- Project viewers:
- No updates.
Third-party Viewers
V6-style
- No updates.
V1-style
- Cool VL viewer stable branch updated to 1.28.0 on June 27th. Deprecates all previous stable / experimental versions – release notes.
Mobile / Other Clients
- Speedlight updated to support name search (Friends/IMs). No version number available.