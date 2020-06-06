Stand for Justice in Second Life

No-one of decent mind and standing could have reacted with anything other than horror at the killing of George Floyd, and with a deepening since of upset and outrage at both the degree of oppression demanded by some in positions of authority have called for and the degree of violence exhibited by office of the law, in response to the – and this has to be said – predominantly peaceful demonstrations that have followed in its wake.

What we have seen and continue to see, is a laying bare of social injustice that has persisted for far too long. It has rightly resulted in a global response in condemning all acts of racism, divisiveness, brutality and hatred and those who enact or promote them. A response that will, one can only hope, bring about genuine, beneficial and lasting change for the better for all who currently face such discriminatory treatment as a part of their daily lives.

On June 5th, 2020, Linden Lab added their voice in both condemnation of all such acts, with a statement of support for Black Lives Matter, one that includes the very practical and welcome move of donating US $30,000 equally between the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) and the Southern Poverty Law Centre (SPLC).

Second Life residents can also provide support for bringing about change whilst also assisting in raising funds for Black Lives Matter and associated / related campaigns, by attending the Stand for Justice event, which opened its doors on June 5th, 2020 and will remain open for as long as possible with the support of SL merchants.

Stand for Justice is a fundraising effort dedicated to raising funds for the charities Black Lives Matter, Black Visions Collective, Campaign Zero, the National Police Accountability Project, and a Split Bail Fund benefiting 38+ bail funds across the United States. It is supported by a website where details of the event and the charities and organisations the event is supporting can be found, together with information on the organisers, together with contact details.

Currently, over 100 SL brands and stores have joined the event, and there is room for expansion should more wish to join, with 100% of all sales to be donated equally among the supported charities and organisations.

To ensure transparency, an avatar account specifically for the event has been created – StandforJusticeSL Resident – and is being used to hold all funds raised. A running total of funds raised is being kept, and all donations, when made will be accompanied by a breakdown of funds paid with screenshots and receipts.

Please do take the time and the opportunity to visit Stand for Justice and show support for your fellow citizens of the physical world by making one or two purchases.

